Sherlock Biosciences Appoints Julie Garlikov as Chief Commercial Officer

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherlock Biosciences, a company engineering biology to bring next-generation diagnostics to the point-of-need, today announced that global marketing expert Julie Garlikov has been appointed to its executive team as the company's first Chief Commercial Officer. In her new role, Garlikov will serve as a member of the company's executive leadership team and will be responsible for driving commercial strategy for the company's decentralized diagnostics platform. Julie will report directly to Bryan Dechairo, President and CEO of Sherlock Biosciences.

"Following our incredibly successful Series B funding round, we continue to advance the development of our novel diagnostic products and are committed to commercializing our proprietary platform to ignite a convenience revolution in healthcare," said Dechairo. "Julie brings tremendous experience in consumer product commercialization, successfully launching a myriad of products and accelerating growth for digital consumer health and wellness brands. As a critical voice on our executive leadership team, Julie will play a vital role in scaling Sherlock on our aggressive path to commercialization."

Julie joins Sherlock with more than 20 years of sales and marketing experience, honed at organizations including Grail, Rodan + Fields, PepsiCo, Johnson & Johnson, and Procter & Gamble. While at Grail, Julie served as Vice President of Marketing, where she helped define the market for the first multi-cancer early detection blood screening test and transformed the digital product experience for employer and patient-initiated telemedicine channels. She played an integral role in positioning the company for its next stage of growth from an R&D organization into a commercial competitor in the digital health space. Throughout her career, Julie has excelled at scaling brands through a disciplined approach to marketing, sales, product development and commercialization to drive long-term growth.

"Sherlock has a tremendous opportunity to truly transform the way in which the healthcare industry operates, and I am excited to help lead the charge in making it a commercial diagnostic leader," said Garlikov. "Through Sherlock's decentralized diagnostic platform, we can provide testing that can be used in virtually any setting without complex instrumentation, making it well suited for use both in the home and low-resource settings. By providing people access to answers to their health wherever and whenever it is needed, Sherlock is giving consumers control so they can have an easier path to treatment. I look forward to partnering with the exceptional team at Sherlock to bring our platform to the market and making this vision a reality for people around the world."

About Sherlock Biosciences

Sherlock Biosciences is developing products that will empower people to access answers and have more control over their health decisions. Through our engineering biology tools, CRISPR-based SHERLOCK™ and synthetic biology-based INSPECTR™, we are bringing together the accuracy of PCR with the convenience and simplicity of antigen tests for molecular diagnostics at the point-of-need. SHERLOCK and INSPECTR can be used in virtually any setting without complex instrumentation, making it well suited for use in the home and in low resource settings, opening up a wide range of potential applications in areas including infectious disease, early detection of cancer, treatment monitoring, and precision medicine. In 2020 the company made history with the first FDA-authorized use of CRISPR technology. For more information, please visit www.sherlock.bio.

