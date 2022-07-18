BioSteel Inks Deal with Toronto Blue Jays' Alek Manoah

All-Star Pitcher joins #TeamBioSteel roster of authentic athlete partners supporting their game with Clean. Healthy. Hydration.

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. ("BioSteel") today announced an all-star addition to #TeamBioSteel with the signing of Alek Manoah, pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays. A strong advocate for BioSteel, Manoah knows the importance of clean hydration to elite play on the mound. Manoah will be promoting BioSteel through events, social media, trade marketing, and more as he continues to support his daily hydration routine with the brand's lineup of zero sugar sports drinks.

BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. Logo (CNW Group/BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc.) (PRNewswire)

As BioSteel continues expand its roster of elite athlete partners, Manoah joins the brand's team of other superstar athlete partners that includes Patrick Mahomes, Connor McDavid, Luka Dončić and Christen Press. With each partnership, BioSteel advances its mission of delivering premium Clean. Healthy. Hydration. to athletes, fans and sports communities around the world.

"I've been drinking BioSteel since my collegiate playing days, and I'm excited to now partner with a brand and product that's been hydrating me throughout my career," said Manoah. "As we head into the second half of the season, I look forward to having the support of a hydration product that's free of sugar and other harmful ingredients so I can be my best both on and off the field."

"Authenticity is the most important aspect of all of our athlete partnerships, and with Alek drinking the product for years and having his own unique BioSteel story, we're thrilled to now have him formally join our #TeamBioSteel roster," said John Celenza, Co-Founder of BioSteel. "Clean hydration is critical to not only athletes, but to fans at home too, and we look forward to working with Alek to introduce our zero sugar hydration products to his fans and community."

Founded in 2009 by Celenza and business partner and NHL veteran Michael Cammalleri, BioSteel has achieved a reputation for being the hydration product of choice for athletes and consumers looking for a zero-sugar alternative. The brand is committed to using premium ingredients, maintaining product transparency, and delivering essential electrolytes needed to support physical activity. Each electrolyte-packed sports drink comes in an eco-friendly 16.7 fl oz Tetra Pak, and the range of flavors includes Blue Raspberry, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, Rainbow Twist and White Freeze to keep athletes and health-conscious consumers hydrated throughout the day.

BioSteel products are available across North America and globally with select retail partners or direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com .

About BioSteel:

BioSteel is a North American beverage brand committed to delivering premium Clean. Healthy. Hydration. to consumers and athletes across the globe. Each BioSteel sports drink is sugar-free and comes in an eco-friendly Tetra Pak filled with premium ingredients, natural flavors and essential electrolytes needed to support physical activity. Perfect for everyone from health and environmentally conscious consumers to world class athletes, BioSteel hydration products are currently readily available across North America, globally with select retail partners and direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com.

Alek Manoah, the latest BioSteel athlete signing, drinks a Peach Mango sports drink in the dugout. (CNW Group/BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc.