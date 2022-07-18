Khiron Appoints Helen Bellwood (ACA) as Interim CFO

TORONTO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a global leader in medical cannabis throughout Latin America and Europe, today announced that Helen Bellwood (ACA) will be appointed as Interim CFO, replacing Swapan Kakumanu of RTB LLP, effective immediately.

Prior to her appointment as Interim CFO, Ms. Bellwood was acting as Head of Finance for Khiron´s European operations, based in London (United Kingdom). Ms. Bellwood currently heads the Company's Finance Department in Europe since 2021 and has been working for Zerenia™ Clinics UK since its inception. Over the time, Ms. Bellwood has gained an in-depth understanding of this industry and the Company. Ms. Bellwood is a Chartered Accountant ACA (ICAEW), and has more than 24 years of experience in finance, including five years as an auditor for KPMG in the UK and has served as a senior global finance executive for various British-based CPG companies, such as Diageo PLC and Majestic Wine PLC.

Mr. Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and Director, commented: "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the management team, I would like to thank Swapan and RTB for their contributions to our finance team, and we welcome Helen to this new interim CFO role. Having worked closely with Helen, we have full confidence in her experience, financial leadership, and business acumen to assume this important role at Khiron, as we continue to grow our operations in Europe and Latin America. The UK has become and continues to be more significant to Khiron´s overall revenue and profitability, with more than 1 million CAD in revenue just in the first quarter of this year, and a clear path towards short-term EBITDA positivity".

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a leading vertically integrated international medical cannabis corporation with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging medical health clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific, product innovation, and cannabis operations expertise to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Peru, Germany, United Kingdom, and Brazil and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico. The Company is led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

