Absorb Software Announces Appointment of Obaidur Rashid as Chief Technology Officer

CALGARY, Alaska, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Absorb Software has announced that Obaidur Rashid (OB) has been appointed as Chief Technology Officer to the executive team effective July 11, 2022.

In this role, he will lead and build out Absorb Software's world-class global engineering team and continue to develop the company's leading technology capabilities. Mr. Rashid will be primarily responsible for all engineering, technology strategy, R&D, product sustainability, and platform development across the company.

Mr. Rashid previously served as the Senior Vice President, responsible for all R&D, at Vocera. In addition, he was Global Head of Engineering for a strategic portfolio of enterprise products at Broadcom and VP of Engineering at CA Technologies. He held senior leadership positions at Oracle and Taleo, leading one of the largest SaaS products in the talent management space.



Absorb's CEO, Kimberly Williams mentioned, "OB brings the necessary experience to ensure our product scales, integrates with other business systems, and remains the industry leader. He combines vast technical experience with exceptionally strong leadership qualities that will galvanize our employees and attract even more talent to the organization."

With more than 23 years of experience developing Software across domains, market segments, and delivery models, Mr. Rashid will focus on initiatives geared towards customer experience, engineering productivity and a quality-first mindset to drive outcomes that customers can rely on. Also, he will drive new innovative approaches in Artificial Intelligence to help Absorb Software continue its innovation in learning administration and management.

"Absorb Software has established itself as the premier choice in employee and customer learning. It is an exciting time to join the company as it is well-poised for reaching extraordinary heights. I am thrilled to be able to bring my HCM experience and expertise in scaling platforms and organizations to fuel all aspects of this growth," Mr. Rashid said.

Founded in 2002, Absorb Software is a rapidly growing technology company that delivers learning and development solutions for internal and extended enterprises. The Calgary-based company was acquired by New York-based private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe in April 2021.

Absorb LMS, the company's flagship product, is an industry-leading and award-winning Learning Management System trusted by over 1,700 customers across several businesses, governments, healthcare providers, educators and non-profit organizations in over 34 countries. Absorb LMS is highly recognized by respected thought leaders at Gartner, G2 and many others, and has won over 100 awards for its innovative technology.

The company's line of results-driven eLearning products also includes Absorb Analyze, the generation in LMS reporting solutions, and Absorb Amplify, the expertly designed microlearning experience transforming the modern workplace.

