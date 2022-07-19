BeatBox Beverages, Number One Fastest-Selling Single Serve Tetra 500ml Wine Brand in U.S., Continues to Crush Competition and Dominate Wider Beverage Alcohol Industry with Recent Company Milestones

Record-breaking growth for the company, expansion into new and notable chain accounts nationwide, exciting festival activations in pipeline and new leadership position as the #1 fastest growing alcohol brand in U.S. on social media (Based on total audience growth)

AUSTIN, Texas, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BeatBox Beverages, the number one fastest-selling single serve Tetra 500ml wine brand in the U.S1., is dominating the beverage industry with tremendous milestones of-note, some of which include record-breaking sales for the business, exciting new programming, roll-out of new products on shelves and notable new retail partners of-record.

There is clearly much to unpack regarding BeatBox's continued ability to crush the competition, dominate the wider beverage alcohol industry one music festival at a time and continue to generate top of mind awareness and purchase intent.

Recent Notable Growth Figures

YTD Revenue for 2022 current up 110% from 2021 2

34,000+ total accounts buying BeatBox in the last 90 days , up 70% from 2021 2

BeatBox continues to be the #1 fastest selling 500ml wine in the U.S. 1

BeatBox dollars per point velocity continues to crush competition over the last quarter ranking 1st vs. 500ml wine, 4th vs. Ready-to-drink (RTD), 9th vs. single flavored malt beverage (FMB). 1

"It's been absolutely incredible to watch what's going on with the BeatBox brand over the last several years. This year the story remains the same: accounts are up around 70% year-over-year with sales +110%, driven by huge increases in rate of sale per account. Our wholesale and retail partners are thrilled about the incremental traffic and revenue we are bringing to their businesses, and our consumers are finally able to find BeatBox in more places than ever and we're just getting started. The future is now," states Justin Fenchel, CEO & Co-Founder.

Expansion into New Retail Accounts and New Strategic Partnerships

BeatBox's top of mind awareness and purchase intent continues to soar. In the last 90 days Beatbox has seen over 400,000 product locator searches for consumers thirsty for their nostalgic and memorable flavors. The newest flavor, Juicy Mango, has already reached 8,000 retail outlets in the first 90 days. This consumer pull has led to placements into the following top retailers and venues:

2,700+ Circle K locations

3,500 7-Eleven locations

Walmarts in Florida and South Carolina

Dodgers Stadium

"Demand for BeatBox is at an all-time high, and consumers are looking for more places to purchase The World's Tastiest Party Punch," says Zech Francis, VP of Global Marketing. Francis continues, "This is why our expansion into these new national chain accounts is more important than ever before - to provide our customers with more expanded access to BeatBox nationwide."

Customer Demand and Engagement Continues

#1 fastest growing brand on social media with over 8 million social media impressions in May 2022 . 3

BeatBox has also locked in key sponsorships with partners like USA Softball, Oklahoma State University , AEG, Live Nation, Heartland MotorSports Park, Texas Motorplex and many Minor League Baseball teams.

Continued Focus and Leadership Position Within Wider Music Festival Sector

BeatBox has invested over $1.5 million into sponsoring music festivals across the country in 2022 - Including EDC Vegas & Orlando , Sunset Music Fest, Barefoot Country Music Fest, Day Trip, Lost Lands, Decadence, Rocklahoma and many more!

At each festival BeatBox is committed to engaging with consumers through authentic experiences some include blender bikes, body paint artists, roller discos; resulting in many product sell-outs.

BeatBox - Beat Boring Summer Retail Campaign is giving consumers the chance to win VIP tickets to over 30 music festivals.

"BeatBox was born out of genuine love for going to music festivals. So rather than approaching these festivals as an "advertiser," we aim to add to the overall festival experience. These special moments with our community are what separate the BeatBox brand," says Brad Schultz, CMO & Co-Founder.

BeatBox, which raised $1million from Mark Cuban on Shark Tank, got its start through its founders' shared love of music. They have an entire focus on RTDs, which is currently the fastest growing category in alcohol, and BeatBox is one of the top selling brands in the category.

About BeatBox Beverages:

United through a love of music and inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit of Austin, Texas, the founders of BeatBox Beverages set out to create something that could help everyone #PartyBetter. One year later, they made Shark Tank, walking away with the biggest investment the show had made at that time, $1million from Mark Cuban. Later adding on a team of industry veterans from InBev, MillerCoors, Deep Eddy, and Tito's Handmade Vodka, to name a few – who know how to develop, launch, and quickly grow authentic brands. Boasting a roster of investors including Mark Cuban, Rob Dyrdek as well as DJs Party Favor, Louis The Child, Good Times Ahead, and many others. BeatBox Beverages' reputation is secured as a company that creates products that drive incremental profit in high-growth categories with specific expertise in the Millennial and Gen Z target.

