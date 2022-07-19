ManpowerGroup Reports 2nd Quarter 2022 Results

- Revenues of $5.1 billion (-4% as reported, +6% constant currency (CC))
- Gross profit margin of 18.2%, aided by high levels of permanent recruitment activity
- Continued strong performance of higher margin brands with significant revenue growth in Experis and Talent Solutions. Manpower performance was more modest due to supply chain disruptions in certain European markets
- Improved profitability with expanded EBITA and operating profit margins
- $100 million of common stock repurchased during the quarter
- Refinanced existing €400 million Euro Note, extending maturity from September 2022 to June 2027
MILWAUKEE, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) today reported net earnings of $2.29 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $2.02 per diluted share in the prior year period. Net earnings in the quarter were $122.2 million compared to $111.6 million a year earlier. Revenues for the second quarter were $5.1 billion, a 4% decrease from the prior year period.
The current year quarter included integration costs from the U.S. Experis acquisition. These costs reduced earnings per share by $0.04 in the current quarter. Excluding these costs, earnings per share was $2.33 per diluted share in the quarter.
Financial results in the quarter were also impacted by the stronger U.S. dollar relative to foreign currencies compared to the prior year period, resulting in a 25 cent negative impact to earnings per share in the quarter compared to the prior year. This represented an additional 6 cent negative impact to earnings per share from foreign currency than anticipated in our second quarter guidance. On a constant currency basis, revenues increased 6% (3% in organic constant currency) compared to the prior year period. Excluding the net impact of integration costs, on a constant currency basis net earnings per diluted share increased 28% during the quarter.
Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO, said, "Our second quarter results demonstrate the disciplined execution of our strategic initiatives and the continued strength of demand for our higher margin businesses. Overall, we made solid progress during the second quarter and believe that the continued execution of our Diversification, Digitization and Innovation strategy positions us well for ongoing success. Notably, our ability to create talent at scale through our innovative MyPath and Experis Academy programs are clear differentiators in the market.
As we start the third quarter, labor markets remain very solid and demand for talent is strong. We continue to monitor those sectors in Europe where present-day supply-chain disruptions are impacting our business, particularly in the automotive industry. At the same time, we also believe the persistent level of talent shortage represents a significant opportunity for our business. We see this evidenced by the strong ongoing demand in our permanent recruitment services, in our RPO and MSP Talent Solution offerings, in our Experis IT resourcing and solutions, and across our Manpower Specializations.
We anticipate diluted earnings per share in the third quarter will be between $2.19 and $2.27, which includes an estimated unfavorable currency impact of 29 cents. Our guidance excludes expected integration costs ranging from $4 million to $6 million."
Net earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $213.8 million, or net earnings of $3.97 per diluted share compared to net earnings of $173.6 million, or net earnings of $3.13 per diluted share in the prior year. The current year to date period included integration costs from the U.S. Experis acquisition and the net loss related to the sale of our Russia business in January which reduced earnings per share by 24 cents. Revenues for the six-month period were $10.2 billion, flat compared to the prior year or an increase of 8% in constant currency. Earnings per share for the six-month period were negatively impacted by 35 cents due to changes in foreign currencies compared to the prior year.
ManpowerGroup
Results of Operations
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30
% Variance
Amount
Constant
2022
2021
Reported
Currency
(Unaudited)
Revenues from services (a)
$ 5,074.1
$ 5,277.1
-3.8 %
5.7 %
Cost of services
4,152.9
4,417.0
-6.0 %
3.6 %
Gross profit
921.2
860.1
7.1 %
16.4 %
Selling and administrative expenses
740.5
690.2
7.3 %
16.0 %
Operating profit
180.7
169.9
6.3 %
18.1 %
Interest and other expenses, net
6.7
2.8
135.3 %
Earnings before income taxes
174.0
167.1
4.1 %
15.5 %
Provision for income taxes
51.8
55.5
-6.7 %
Net earnings
$ 122.2
$ 111.6
9.5 %
21.5 %
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 2.32
$ 2.05
13.2 %
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 2.29
$ 2.02
13.4 %
25.7 %
Weighted average shares - basic
52.7
54.5
-3.3 %
Weighted average shares - diluted
53.4
55.4
-3.6 %
(a) Revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $3.9 million and $3.5 million for
ManpowerGroup
Operating Unit Results
(In millions)
Three Months Ended June 30
% Variance
Amount
Constant
2022
2021
Reported
Currency
(Unaudited)
Revenues from Services:
Americas:
United States (a)
$ 903.9
$ 628.8
43.7 %
43.7 %
Other Americas
358.8
415.5
-13.6 %
-9.0 %
1,262.7
1,044.3
20.9 %
22.7 %
Southern Europe:
France
1,238.2
1,346.8
-8.1 %
4.1 %
Italy
454.3
469.1
-3.2 %
9.7 %
Other Southern Europe
508.9
606.5
-16.1 %
-7.8 %
2,201.4
2,422.4
-9.1 %
2.2 %
Northern Europe
1,027.1
1,190.5
-13.7 %
-2.4 %
APME
603.7
619.9
-2.6 %
9.7 %
5,094.9
5,277.1
Intercompany Eliminations
(20.8)
-
$ 5,074.1
$ 5,277.1
-3.8 %
5.7 %
Operating Unit Profit:
Americas:
United States
$ 64.7
$ 38.0
70.3 %
70.3 %
Other Americas
16.2
18.0
-10.4 %
-4.1 %
80.9
56.0
44.4 %
46.4 %
Southern Europe:
France
62.3
65.7
-5.2 %
7.5 %
Italy
35.5
31.7
12.0 %
27.1 %
Other Southern Europe
13.9
17.9
-22.6 %
-16.6 %
111.7
115.3
-3.2 %
9.1 %
Northern Europe
10.8
17.9
-39.1 %
-29.9 %
APME
22.5
22.3
0.8 %
15.8 %
225.9
211.5
Corporate expenses
(35.8)
(37.3)
Intangible asset amortization expense
(9.4)
(4.3)
Operating profit
180.7
169.9
6.3 %
18.1 %
Interest and other expenses, net (b)
(6.7)
(2.8)
Earnings before income taxes
$ 174.0
$ 167.1
(a) In the United States, revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $3.1 million and $3.0
(b) The components of interest and other expenses, net were:
2022
2021
Interest expense
$ 10.6
$ 9.7
Interest income
(2.8)
(3.1)
Foreign exchange loss
3.3
0.6
Miscellaneous income
(4.4)
(4.4)
$ 6.7
$ 2.8
ManpowerGroup
Results of Operations
(In millions, except per share data)
Six Months Ended June 30
% Variance
Amount
Constant
2022
2021
Reported
Currency
(Unaudited)
Revenues from services (a)
$ 10,217.4
$ 10,201.5
0.2 %
7.7 %
Cost of services
8,399.1
8,573.3
-2.0 %
5.5 %
Gross profit
1,818.3
1,628.2
11.7 %
19.2 %
Selling and administrative expenses
1,498.9
1,359.9
10.2 %
17.1 %
Operating profit
319.4
268.3
19.0 %
29.6 %
Interest and other expenses, net
9.4
8.2
13.6 %
Earnings before income taxes
310.0
260.1
19.2 %
29.5 %
Provision for income taxes
96.2
86.5
11.2 %
Net earnings
$ 213.8
$ 173.6
23.2 %
33.9 %
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 4.02
$ 3.17
26.8 %
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 3.97
$ 3.13
26.8 %
38.0 %
Weighted average shares - basic
53.2
54.8
-3.1 %
Weighted average shares - diluted
53.8
55.5
-3.0 %
(a) Revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $7.5 million and $7.1 million
ManpowerGroup
Operating Unit Results
(In millions)
Six Months Ended June 30
% Variance
Amount
Constant
2022
2021
Reported
Currency
(Unaudited)
Revenues from Services:
Americas:
United States (a)
$ 1,793.3
$ 1,237.6
44.9 %
44.9 %
Other Americas
720.6
809.6
-11.0 %
-7.5 %
2,513.9
2,047.2
22.8 %
24.2 %
Southern Europe:
France
2,430.6
2,535.7
-4.1 %
5.8 %
Italy
899.3
871.9
3.1 %
13.8 %
Other Southern Europe
1,065.4
1,175.1
-9.3 %
-2.7 %
4,395.3
4,582.7
-4.1 %
5.1 %
Northern Europe
2,121.6
2,324.3
-8.7 %
-0.3 %
APME
1,221.9
1,247.3
-2.0 %
7.8 %
10,252.7
10,201.5
Intercompany Eliminations
(35.3)
-
$ 10,217.4
$ 10,201.5
0.2 %
7.7 %
Operating Unit Profit:
Americas:
United States
$ 123.0
$ 67.2
83.0 %
83.0 %
Other Americas
30.7
32.9
-6.7 %
-2.0 %
153.7
100.1
53.5 %
55.1 %
Southern Europe:
France
111.9
108.3
3.3 %
14.4 %
Italy
64.5
51.1
26.3 %
39.9 %
Other Southern Europe
30.5
29.3
4.0 %
9.3 %
206.9
188.7
9.6 %
20.5 %
Northern Europe
14.1
22.7
-37.7 %
-31.0 %
APME
41.5
41.1
0.8 %
13.2 %
416.2
352.6
Corporate expenses
(77.8)
(74.5)
Intangible asset amortization expense
(19.0)
(9.8)
Operating profit
319.4
268.3
19.0 %
29.6 %
Interest and other expenses, net (b)
(9.4)
(8.2)
Earnings before income taxes
$ 310.0
$ 260.1
(a) In the United States, revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $6.0 million and $6.1 million
(b) The components of interest and other expenses, net were:
2022
2021
Interest expense
$ 21.0
$ 19.9
Interest income
(5.6)
(6.2)
Foreign exchange loss
5.1
3.1
Miscellaneous income
(11.1)
(8.6)
$ 9.4
$ 8.2
ManpowerGroup
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions)
Jun. 30,
Dec. 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 886.2
$ 847.8
Accounts receivable, net
5,343.9
5,448.2
Prepaid expenses and other assets
171.8
126.7
Total current assets
6,401.9
6,422.7
Other assets:
Goodwill
1,669.9
1,722.2
Intangible assets, net
560.9
583.6
Operating lease right-of-use asset
314.0
373.4
Other assets
561.8
610.2
Total other assets
3,106.6
3,289.4
Property and equipment:
Land, buildings, leasehold improvements and equipment
568.0
594.9
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization
458.0
478.1
Net property and equipment
110.0
116.8
Total assets
$ 9,618.5
$ 9,828.9
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 3,023.2
$ 3,039.2
Employee compensation payable
229.9
299.4
Accrued liabilities
540.8
584.7
Accrued payroll taxes and insurance
704.8
789.1
Value added taxes payable
421.4
515.5
Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt
481.0
552.6
Total current liabilities
5,401.1
5,780.5
Other liabilities:
Long-term debt
942.2
565.7
Long-term operating lease liability
222.2
275.8
Other long-term liabilities
608.2
675.2
Total other liabilities
1,772.6
1,516.7
Shareholders' equity:
ManpowerGroup shareholders' equity
Common stock
1.2
1.2
Capital in excess of par value
3,465.8
3,444.7
Retained earnings
3,777.2
3,634.6
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(471.5)
(389.4)
Treasury stock, at cost
(4,337.5)
(4,169.4)
Total ManpowerGroup shareholders' equity
2,435.2
2,521.7
Noncontrolling interests
9.6
10.0
Total shareholders' equity
2,444.8
2,531.7
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 9,618.5
$ 9,828.9
ManpowerGroup
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net earnings
$ 213.8
$ 173.6
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
42.5
34.4
Loss on sale of a subsidiary
8.0
-
Deferred income taxes
2.8
(13.3)
Provision for doubtful accounts
6.1
9.2
Share-based compensation
21.6
16.9
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the impact of dispositions:
Accounts receivable
(218.3)
(381.7)
Other assets
(18.0)
(6.3)
Other liabilities
(37.2)
362.6
Cash provided by operating activities
21.3
195.4
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Capital expenditures
(41.7)
(24.6)
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
-
(7.1)
Proceeds from the sale of subsidiaries and property and equipment
1.0
0.9
Cash used in investing activities
(40.7)
(30.8)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Net change in short-term borrowings
(3.9)
3.1
Repayments of revolving debt facility
(25.0)
-
Proceeds from long-term debt
416.1
0.3
Repayments of long-term debt
(2.5)
(2.2)
Payments for debt issuance costs
(1.5)
-
Proceeds from derivative settlement
2.0
-
Payments of contingent consideration for acquisitions
(1.4)
(6.2)
Proceeds from share-based awards
0.3
4.2
Payments to noncontrolling interests
(1.0)
-
Other share-based award transactions
(8.1)
(4.6)
Repurchases of common stock
(160.0)
(150.1)
Dividends paid
(71.2)
(68.3)
Cash provided by (used in)
143.8
(223.8)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(86.0)
(46.5)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
38.4
(105.7)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
847.8
1,567.1
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 886.2
$ 1,461.4
