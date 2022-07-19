WeWork Debuts WeWork Workplace; Software to Help Companies and Employees Navigate a New World of Work

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeWork (NYSE: WE), a leading global flexible space provider, today announced the official debut of WeWork Workplace, a new space management solution built in partnership with Yardi, the leading provider of real estate software. WeWork Workplace provides companies with a universal platform that enables inventory management across office spaces, enhanced employee experiences and space optimization through insights and analytics.

The proliferation of remote and hybrid work models – vastly accelerated as a result of the pandemic – has created new opportunities for both employers and employees to fundamentally rethink the office and how we engage with it. WeWork Workplace marries space, asset and people management capabilities, removing guesswork from designing a strategic work model by providing actionable data to inform decision making in real time. As a result, the software aims to help employers reduce real estate costs, while empowering employees to more purposefully engage with the spaces they choose and create more meaningful physical connections.

WeWork Workplace is the only product in the market that can combine all space types (privately leased/owned, WeWork and WeWork shared/affiliate) within a single experience. Additionally, companies that may need overflow space will have the option to enable access to WeWork and WeWork affiliated locations for their employees globally.

"Businesses today must solve for bringing flexible work models to life – optimizing their spaces without sacrificing the culture, collaboration and productivity that happens in-person. This is what we aim to deliver with WeWork Workplace," said Scott Morey, WeWork's President of Technology & Innovation. "Combining our advantages in scale, speed and access to flexible spaces, with Yardi's industry-leading software and tech capabilities, WeWork Workplace doesn't stop at desk booking or at backend insights – it aims to solve for a dynamic, constantly evolving future of work."

A One-Stop-Shop Solution

WeWork Workplace combines the capabilities needed, in one place, to help build, manage and evolve any office space strategy. The software aims to help businesses:

Enhance employee experience across an entire portfolio. Dynamic, collaboration focused features built in – interactive floor maps, team booking capabilities, overflow booking automation, visitor management, company announcements and calendar integration, make engagement with the office more intentional and impactful.

Manage and optimize all spaces regardless of asset type or geographic location. Universal portfolio management – across all asset types – enables office space strategies centered on utilization. Create user groups, spatial zones and navigate capacity and overflow management.

Future proof real estate strategies through actionable insights. Make decisions with confidence through access to stronger, more accurate data. Instantly look into daily and building level data, or view trends over time, such as booking to occupancy ratio, including the ability to sort by property type.

Designed to offer a frictionless office experience for companies of all sizes, helping to maximize their spaces for collaboration and innovation, WeWork Workplace is uniquely positioned to enable companies and their people to continuously adapt to a flexible world of work.

