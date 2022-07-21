GLOBE LIFE INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

MCKINNEY, Texas, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) will release Second Quarter 2022 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. At that time a copy of the Company's Q2 - 2022 earnings press release and any other financial and statistical information about the quarter will be available on the Company's website at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Financial Reports and Other Financial Information. In conjunction with the Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release of Globe Life Inc. you are invited to listen to a conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 12:00 pm Eastern (11:00 am Central).

Second Quarter Conference Call

Thursday, July 28, 2022

12:00 p.m. (Eastern)



Listen live and as a replay at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under

Calls and Meetings

or

Call-In Number:

1-323-701-0223

(Pass Code: 114714)

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer, and exclusive and independent agencies.

