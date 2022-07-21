New Hire Announcement: Rinchem Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rinchem is pleased to announce the appointment of Taimur Sharih as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Rinchem is the industry leader in high purity chemical and gas supply chain management. They are expected to see extensive growth over the next five years to support the burgeoning semi-conductor industry.

Taimur Sharih, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) (PRNewswire)

"Sharih's vast experience in the chemical and gas industries as well as leading fast-growth business is a great fit for Rinchem," said Chuck Breinholt, Rinchem's CEO. "There is no doubt he will provide tremendous support and insight as our organization continues to expand globally."

"I am thrilled to join the Rinchem team," commented Sharih. "The potential for growth and value creation is tremendous, given the smart and passionate people, the culture of innovation, and global footprint. Having served in leadership roles in similar industries, I'm confident I can help develop and execute plans to drive consistent and sustainable growth."

Sharih's background includes working for two of Rinchem's long-term customers and brings extensive knowledge of chemicals, electronics, logistics, accounting, finance, and international business. Most recently, Taimur was the CFO of Raven Industries, a $450 million publicly traded manufacturer of high-tech agricultural equipment. Other work experience includes positions with Price Waterhouse Coopers, Linde, and Celanese. He holds an MBA from Washington University and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Lafayette College in Pennsylvania.

Rinchem is the largest network of chemical and gas distribution centers globally with over 4 billion pounds of chemicals and gases safely handled annually. They set the standard in creating and managing safe and efficient supply chains for high purity, pre-packaged chemicals and gases. Rinchem applies four decades of expertise, industry thought leadership, and logistics transparency in order to provide the most reliable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for its customers. The primary industries that Rinchem serves include pharmaceutical, biotech, semiconductor and aerospace. For more information, visit Rinchem.com and follow Rinchem on Facebook or LinkedIn.

