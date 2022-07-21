TWO POP-CULTURE SENSATIONS SQUISHMALLOWS AND POKÉMON JOIN FORCES FOR EPIC PLUSH COLLABORATION

New Squishmallows x Pokémon Plush Makes Debut with Fan-First Reveal at San Diego Comic-Con Booth #3513

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazwares, a leading global toy company, today announced that two of the toy industry's top powerhouse brands are teaming up, Squishmallows and Pokémon! Exclusively revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, the new Squishmallows x Pokémon collection is a collaboration with The Pokémon Company International, combining the loveable personalities of Squishmallows with the most iconic Pokémon in the franchise.

(PRNewsfoto/Jazwares) (PRNewswire)

"Joining forces with Pokémon to bring fans this monumental new offering takes the Squishmallows brand to a completely new level of pop-culture coolness," said Gerhard Runken, Senior Vice President of Brand & Marketing, Jazwares.

"Pokémon continues to offer new and premier ways for fans to experience and show their love for the brand," said Amy Sachtleben, director of Licensing, The Pokémon Company International. "This collaboration with Jazwares to introduce Pokémon in the immensely popular Squishmallows expression is a perfect fit for fans of both brands. We can't wait to see reactions at Comic-Con International in San Diego and the upcoming launch on PokemonCenter.com."

Officially planned to launch this Fall on PokemonCenter.com in the US, PokemonCenter.com/en-gb in the UK, and PokemonCenter.ca in Canada , the Squishmallows x Pokémon collab builds on each brand's unique DNA and multi-generational appeal. All-time favorite Electric-type Pokémon Pikachu and the Ghost- and Poison-type Pokémon Gengar will now be huggable Squishmallows, available on PokemonCenter.com later this year. At Jazwares Comic-Con Booth #3513, attendees will get a first look at this exciting new plush collection before hitting PokemonCenter.com.

"As demand for Squishmallows continues to skyrocket, we're thrilled to debut this exciting partnership at San Diego Comic-Con, where celebrating collector culture with fans comes first," Added Jeremy Padawer, Chief Brand Officer, Jazwares.

On social media, Squishmallows content has officially squished through the roof, generating nearly 8 billion video views on TikTok, while @squishmallows (and related hashtags) has been tagged in more than 1 million Instagram posts. Additionally, the Squishmallows social media channels have ballooned to more than 986,000 followers, and nearly 100 global and local Facebook groups have been created by fans. In the Metaverse, the recently launched Squishmallows on Roblox game continues to be widely popular with players where they can collect Squishmallows virtual plush, hang out with friends, and more in an ultra-cool and colorful world.

Since Squishmallows debuted in 2017, each plush has featured its own lovable personality, and the brand has become known for its ultra-soft feel and whimsical aesthetic. With more than 1,500 unique Squishmallows to collect, ranging from two- to 24-inches in size, the brand has captivated fans of all ages, and won the hearts of Squishmallows fans in more than 40 countries. Such strong brand retention has resulted in multiple line extensions, including HugMees™, Squish-Doos™, Stackables™, and Squishville™ and robust consumer products ranging from apparel and accessories, to home decor and pool floats, and more.

©️2022 Kelly Toys Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved. Squishmallow and Squishmallows are trademarks of Kelly Toys Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of Jazwares.

©2022 Pokémon. ©1995–2022 Nintendo / Creatures Inc. / GAME FREAK inc.

TM, ®, and character names are trademarks of Nintendo.

About Jazwares

Jazwares, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, is a leading global toy company, recently expanding into the costumes and pets category. Jazwares' portfolio includes a variety of dynamic licensed and wholly owned brands. The Jazwares Game Studio further expands play opportunities for kids within the Metaverse. Jazwares celebrates 25 years of innovative play with expertise in design, development, and manufacturing. An award-winning company with a progressive focus on identifying new trends, Jazwares then transforms them into high-quality products for consumers of all ages.

Headquartered in Sunrise, FL, Jazwares has offices around the world and sells its products in more than 100 countries. Since its inception in 1997, Jazwares continues to grow through the development of new products and the strategic acquisitions of companies. For more information about Jazwares, please visit www.jazwares.com .

About Pokémon

The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing and marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children's entertainment properties in the world. For more information, visit www.pokemon.com.

