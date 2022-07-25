MoEngage Recognized as a Niche Player for the First Time in The 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

MoEngage has the highest number of Gartner® Peer Insights™ Reviews in multichannel marketing hubs, with an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MoEngage, the insights-led customer engagement platform, today announced that it has been recognized as a Niche Player in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Multichannel Marketing Hubs report. This is the first time MoEngage has been recognized in this report. In addition to this Magic Quadrant, MoEngage was also named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms.

Multichannel marketing hubs help brands deliver contextually relevant experiences across the customer journey. MoEngage believes its insights-led customer engagement platform empowers marketers and product owners with AI-driven insights and the tools needed to create multichannel experiences for customers. With real-time customer data and predictive insights, brands can easily understand their audiences and offer tailored communications and recommendations that resonate on an individual basis across the customer journey.

MoEngage is named for the first time ever into the Magic Quadrant of this report. It has also received the highest number of Gartner Peer Insights Reviews in the category of multichannel marketing hubs , maintaining an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 from customers. MoEngage realizes the highest individual ratings for Service & Support (4.9/5), Product capabilities (4.8/5), and Integration & Deployment (4.8/5), with 95% of customer reviewers willing to recommend our product to others. MoEngage's mobile-first, digital-first approach to customer engagement - coupled with AI and the platform's APIs and integrations to other technologies, data sources and channels - provides marketers with the ultimate ease and flexibility to better understand their customers and personalize engagements across channels at the right point in time. Nearly ~90% of MoEngage's customer base is running multi-channel campaigns across more than three channels today.

In the last 12 months, MoEngage has grown its annualized recurring revenue (ARR) by 105%, added 500 new customers, and doubled its headcount to surpass 700 employees across its offices globally. Today, MoEngage supports and partners with some of the largest global brands in the world including McAfee, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Samsung, Airtel, Unilever, Zurich, Ola, Flipkart, and more. The company recently raised its Series E funding of $77 Million to invest in its product and deepen its growing geographic footprint in North America and Europe (which makes up 40% of its customer base today), and expand into new markets like Latin America and Australia. MoEngage has also strengthened its partner network to include more than 150 global technology partners, agencies and system integrators. Global partnerships include organizations such as Microsoft, AWS, mParticle, Mixpanel, Ogilvy, TCS, Wipro, Dentsu and Customyltics.

MoEngage has also brought several new capabilities to market in the last year, several of which are AI-focused capabilities such as Predictions, Intelligent Path Optimizer, and Sherpa AI Assistant. MoEngage's AI capabilities allows for broad actions with data at scale (such as segmentations based on Affinity or RFM models) as well as hyper-personalized suggestions for individual customers within segments including features such as most Preferred Channel, Recommendations, and Content Optimization; these can be used to personalize the experience for each individual during the campaign creation workflow.

"We believe Gartner recognition of MoEngage validates our company's vision and strategy that insights-led customer engagement is the future of multichannel marketing," said Raviteja Dodda, CEO & Co-Founder of MoEngage. "We'd like to thank Gartner for this recognition, and our customers and partners for their continued trust and partnership."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform, trusted by more than 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, Flipkart, Domino's, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Travelodge, and more. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 1 billion customers every month. With offices in ten countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

