Glia Launches Glia Virtual Assistants for Digital Banking, Integrating Conversational AI as a Core Part of its Digital Customer Service Platform

GVAs enhance customer experience and drive new efficiencies by seamlessly combining conversational self-service with high-touch human guidance on a single platform

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), today announced Glia Virtual Assistants (GVAs) to help companies improve resolution times and lower costs while providing seamless customer experiences that blend virtual and human guidance. Built on conversational AI solutions from Glia's recent Finn AI acquisition , GVAs are optimized for banks and credit unions and pre-trained to deliver out-of-the-box value. By fully integrating GVAs into its market-leading platform, Glia offers a single provider solution for Digital Customer Service.

Glia's first virtual assistants, developed specifically for digital banking, are integrated with leading online banking platforms and require no AI training to get started. Equipped to handle 800+ digital banking scenarios right out of the box, they eliminate the need for ramp-up time. GVAs continue to learn, adapt and improve over time, trained on collective (and anonymized) engagements across Glia's GVA client base.

"Glia Virtual Assistants are that rare win-win-win solution, improving efficiency, delivering after-hours support and also enhancing the customer experience. By automating handling of routine service inquiries, live representatives can focus on resolving more complex issues. This reduces costs, accelerates resolution times and boosts customer and employee satisfaction," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and Co-Founder of Glia.

A number of banks and credit unions have already deployed GVAs, seeing a substantial return on investment, including:

50%+ containment of customer engagement on average, with some realizing 90%+

80% reduction in the Average Wait Time and Average Handle Time

24/7/365 service capability for after-hours and holiday coverage

The integration of GVAs into Glia's Digital Customer Service offering creates new efficiencies for the deployment and maintenance of virtual assistants on one platform, from a single vendor. This represents significant savings in cost and time compared to internal development using commercial AI platforms. Additionally, they offer shared insights from across the entire GVA user base for best practices.

"The proliferation of chatbots and AI technology in general is creating complexity for financial institutions, especially for those developing their own automated solutions. Glia aims to cut through the chaos with virtual assistants that streamline deployment and accelerate time-to-value on our Digital Customer Service platform. Better yet, we continue to enhance the benefit of our GVAs by leveraging our time-tested library of AI-powered responses to help clients meet existing and emerging needs," said Justin DiPietro, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of Glia.

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration, and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with over 300 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named both a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating) for a second year in a row, Glia continues to achieve broad industry recognition and customer service thought leadership including publishing the definitive book on DCS with Wiley. The company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors. To learn more, visit glia.com.

