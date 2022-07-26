Third Coast Bank SSB Promotes Bill Bobbora and Andrew Novarini

HUMBLE, Texas, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCBX) (the "Company" or "Third Coast") the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank SSB, today announced the appointments of Bill Bobbora as Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer, and Andrew Novarini as Executive Vice President and President of Community Banking, effective immediately.

Bart Caraway, Third Coast's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are excited to promote Bill and Andrew to these important positions within our Bank. Their extensive experience and deep industry knowledge will be invaluable in driving our Commercial Banking group. One of the key factors that differentiates Bill and Andrew is their leadership and staff development competencies, which exemplifies the very best attributes of our culture. We believe Third Coast's future holds limitless possibilities and look forward to Bill and Andrew's significant contributions."

About Bill Bobbora

Mr. Bobbora will serve as the Chief Banking Officer with oversight of Third Coast's Commercial Banking platform which includes middle market, corporate banking, and community banking. Community bank markets include Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio. With over 30 years of banking experience, his expertise is centered around building middle market corporate banking platforms and supporting the Bank's overall growth strategy. Prior to joining Third Coast, he served as Managing Director at Regions Bank, where he led the Houston, South Texas and Louisiana corporate and investment banking activities. Mr. Bobbora was part of establishing Cadence Bank's middle market banking business where he was responsible for building the chemical and specialty services industry verticals and was also part of the Wachovia corporate banking team. Mr. Bobbora began his career in banking with Texas Commerce Bank (a predecessor to JP Morgan Chase). Bobbora spends his time outside of the bank giving back to students of the Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship and the Commercial Banking program at the University of Houston and as an executive professor and advisory board member to the Bauer Business School and Commercial Banking Advisory Board. Bill is a member of the Advance Team advisory Board of MD Anderson Cancer Center, and a co-founder of a mentoring organization, uwantgame. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska and received a Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas.

About Andrew Novarini

Andrew Novarini joined Third Coast in 2021 and has been promoted to President of Community Banking to help lead and support our community bankers and community banking products across Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio. He has nearly 20 years of banking experience, which were primarily focused on commercial and medical lending across Greater Houston. During his career, Mr. Novarini has been a part of a successful Houston de-novo bank and led the opening and growth of two offices for the Bank of Houston (now known as Independent Financial). Most recently, he served as the Houston Area Chairman for Independent Financial, where he oversaw a successful $3B+ community bank region. Outside of banking, Andrew is actively involved with the HCA Houston Northwest Hospital Board of Directors. He received both his bachelor's degree and Master of Business Administration from Mississippi State University.

About Third Coast Bank SSB

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank, SSB conducts banking operations through 14 branches and one loan production office encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit www.tcbssb.com for more information.

