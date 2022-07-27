Achronix to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in high-performance field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, today announced that President and CEO, Robert Blake, will participate at the following upcoming conferences:

Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference - Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 . Virtual investor meetings with management will be held throughout the day.

Jefferies Semiconductors, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit – Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 , at the Magnificent Mile Hotel in Chicago . Management will be available to meet with attending investors throughout the day.

Interested parties attending these events who would like to schedule a meeting with Achronix should contact the respective firm's equity sales representative.

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California, offering high-end FPGA-based data acceleration solutions, designed to address high-performance, compute-intensive and real-time processing applications. Achronix is the only supplier to have both high-performance, high-density standalone FPGAs and licensed eFPGA IP solutions. Achronix Speedster®7t FPGA and SpeedcoreTM eFPGA IP offerings are further enhanced by ready-to-use VectorPathTM accelerator cards targeting AI, machine learning, networking and data center applications. All Achronix products are fully supported by the Achronix Tool Suite which enables customers to quickly develop their own custom applications. Achronix has a global footprint, with sales and design teams across the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.achronix.com.

Contacts

Joel Achramowicz, Managing Director

Shelton Group

T: 415-845-9964

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

