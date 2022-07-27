General Dynamics Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net earnings of $766 million on revenue of $9.2 billion

Operating margin 10.6%, up 20 bps year over year, 90 bps sequentially

Diluted EPS of $2.75 , up 5.4% year over year

Continued strong Gulfstream demand

RESTON, Va., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported second-quarter 2022 net earnings of $766 million on revenue of $9.2 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $2.75, a 5.4% increase from the year-ago quarter.

"Demand in the quarter was very strong in Aerospace, with margins showing steady improvement year over year," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "Our defense segments demonstrated solid operating performance and had several important wins."

Cash

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $659 million. During the quarter, the company invested $224 million in capital expenditures, paid $349 million in dividends, and used $800 million to repurchase shares, ending the quarter with $2.2 billion in cash and equivalents on hand. For the first half of the year, net cash provided by operating activities totaled $2.6 billion, or 176% of net earnings.

Backlog

Orders remained strong across the company with a consolidated book-to-bill ratio, defined as orders divided by revenue, of 1.1-to-1 for the quarter, with particular strength in the Aerospace segment driven by strong order activity for Gulfstream aircraft. In addition to company-wide backlog of $87.6 billion, estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of additional value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $38.7 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $126.4 billion at the end of the quarter.

Significant awards in the quarter for the three defense segments included $410 million with a maximum potential value of $1.1 billion from the U.S. Army to begin low-rate initial production (LRIP) of the Mobile Protected Firepower vehicle; $295 million for various munitions and ordnance with additional option value of $465 million; $525 million from the Army to upgrade Stryker vehicles; $500 million from the U.S. Navy for long-lead materials to support construction of two additional John Lewis-class (T-AO-205) fleet replenishment oilers; $355 million to produce Abrams main battle tanks in the system enhancement package version 3 (SEPv3) configuration for Australia; $160 million with a maximum potential value of $325 million from the U.S. Space Development Agency to build and operate ground systems for the new low earth orbit (LEO) satellite network; $315 million from the Navy for submarine industrial base development and expansion for the Columbia-class submarine program; a contract with a maximum potential value of $300 million for development and sustainment of applications and websites for the Administrative Office of the United States Courts; and $545 million for several key classified contracts.

EXHIBIT A



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS



Three Months Ended

Variance

July 3, 2022

July 4, 2021

$

% Revenue $ 9,189



$ 9,220



$ (31)



(0.3) % Operating costs and expenses (8,211)



(8,261)



50





Operating earnings 978



959



19



2.0 % Other, net 40



31



9





Interest, net (95)



(109)



14





Earnings before income tax 923



881



42



4.8 % Provision for income tax, net (157)



(144)



(13)





Net earnings $ 766



$ 737



$ 29



3.9 % Earnings per share—basic $ 2.77



$ 2.63



$ 0.14



5.3 % Basic weighted average shares outstanding 276.3



280.7









Earnings per share—diluted $ 2.75



$ 2.61



$ 0.14



5.4 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 278.9



282.2











EXHIBIT B



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS





Six Months Ended

Variance

July 3, 2022

July 4, 2021

$

% Revenue $ 18,581



$ 18,609



$ (28)



(0.2) % Operating costs and expenses (16,695)



(16,712)



17





Operating earnings 1,886



1,897



(11)



(0.6) % Other, net 79



61



18





Interest, net (193)



(232)



39





Earnings before income tax 1,772



1,726



46



2.7 % Provision for income tax, net (276)



(281)



5





Net earnings $ 1,496



$ 1,445



$ 51



3.5 % Earnings per share—basic $ 5.41



$ 5.12



$ 0.29



5.7 % Basic weighted average shares outstanding 276.7



282.4









Earnings per share—diluted $ 5.35



$ 5.10



$ 0.25



4.9 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 279.4



283.6





EXHIBIT C



REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Three Months Ended

Variance

July 3, 2022

July 4, 2021

$

% Revenue:













Aerospace $ 1,867



$ 1,622



$ 245



15.1 % Marine Systems 2,651



2,536



115



4.5 % Combat Systems 1,666



1,899



(233)



(12.3) % Technologies 3,005



3,163



(158)



(5.0) % Total $ 9,189



$ 9,220



$ (31)



(0.3) % Operating earnings:













Aerospace $ 238



$ 195



$ 43



22.1 % Marine Systems 211



210



1



0.5 % Combat Systems 245



266



(21)



(7.9) % Technologies 304



308



(4)



(1.3) % Corporate (20)



(20)



—



— % Total $ 978



$ 959



$ 19



2.0 % Operating margin:













Aerospace 12.7 %

12.0 %







Marine Systems 8.0 %

8.3 %







Combat Systems 14.7 %

14.0 %







Technologies 10.1 %

9.7 %







Total 10.6 %

10.4 %









EXHIBIT D



REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Six Months Ended

Variance

July 3, 2022

July 4, 2021

$

% Revenue:













Aerospace $ 3,770



$ 3,509



$ 261



7.4 % Marine Systems 5,302



5,019



283



5.6 % Combat Systems 3,341



3,719



(378)



(10.2) % Technologies 6,168



6,362



(194)



(3.0) % Total $ 18,581



$ 18,609



$ (28)



(0.2) % Operating earnings:













Aerospace $ 481



$ 415



$ 66



15.9 % Marine Systems 422



410



12



2.9 % Combat Systems 472



510



(38)



(7.5) % Technologies 602



614



(12)



(2.0) % Corporate (91)



(52)



(39)



(75.0) % Total $ 1,886



$ 1,897



$ (11)



(0.6) % Operating margin:













Aerospace 12.8 %

11.8 %







Marine Systems 8.0 %

8.2 %







Combat Systems 14.1 %

13.7 %







Technologies 9.8 %

9.7 %







Total 10.2 %

10.2 %













EXHIBIT E



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





















(Unaudited)





July 3, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and equivalents $ 2,223



$ 1,603

Accounts receivable 3,213



3,041

Unbilled receivables 7,819



8,498

Inventories 6,158



5,340

Other current assets 1,166



1,505

Total current assets 20,579



19,987

Noncurrent assets:





Property, plant and equipment, net 5,479



5,417

Intangible assets, net 1,867



1,978

Goodwill 20,002



20,098

Other assets 2,554



2,593

Total noncurrent assets 29,902



30,086

Total assets $ 50,481



$ 50,073

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 1,754



$ 1,005

Accounts payable 3,138



3,167

Customer advances and deposits 6,531



6,266

Other current liabilities 3,313



3,540

Total current liabilities 14,736



13,978

Noncurrent liabilities:





Long-term debt 9,741



10,490

Other liabilities 8,623



7,964

Total noncurrent liabilities 18,364



18,454

Shareholders' equity:





Common stock 482



482

Surplus 3,466



3,278

Retained earnings 36,218



35,420

Treasury stock (20,632)



(19,619)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,153)



(1,920)

Total shareholders' equity 17,381



17,641

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 50,481



$ 50,073



EXHIBIT F



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

























Six Months Ended

July 3, 2022

July 4, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities—continuing operations:





Net earnings $ 1,496



$ 1,445

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 278



280

Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets 147



159

Equity-based compensation expense 120



72

Deferred income tax benefit (218)



(37)

(Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (172)



(94)

Unbilled receivables 695



134

Inventories (816)



(58)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:





Accounts payable (29)



(364)

Customer advances and deposits 1,402



(226)

Other, net (276)



(193)

Net cash provided by operating activities 2,627



1,118

Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (365)



(306)

Other, net —



(2)

Net cash used by investing activities (365)



(308)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Purchases of common stock (1,094)



(1,352)

Dividends paid (679)



(651)

Repayment of fixed-rate notes —



(2,000)

Proceeds from commercial paper, gross (maturities greater than 3 months) —



1,997

Proceeds from fixed-rate notes —



1,497

Repayment of floating-rate notes —



(500)

Other, net 110



338

Net cash used by financing activities (1,663)



(671)

Net cash provided (used) by discontinued operations 21



(13)

Net increase in cash and equivalents 620



126

Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 1,603



2,824

Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 2,223



$ 2,950



EXHIBIT G



ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS

Other Financial Information:















July 3, 2022

December 31, 2021







Debt-to-equity (a) 66.1 %

65.2 %







Book value per share (b) $ 63.38



$ 63.54









Shares outstanding 274,246,220



277,620,943



























Second Quarter

Six Months

2022

2021

2022

2021 Income tax payments, net $ 550



$ 212



$ 565



$ 245

Company-sponsored research and development (c) $ 130



$ 93



$ 237



$ 183

Return on sales (d) 8.3 %

8.0 %

8.1 %

7.8 %















Non-GAAP Financial Measures:















Second Quarter

Six Months

2022

2021

2022

2021 Free cash flow:













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 659



$ 1,115



$ 2,627



$ 1,118

Capital expenditures (224)



(172)



(365)



(306)

Free cash flow (e) $ 435



$ 943



$ 2,262



$ 812



















July 3, 2022

December 31, 2021







Net debt:













Total debt $ 11,495



$ 11,495









Less cash and equivalents 2,223



1,603









Net debt (f) $ 9,272



$ 9,892































(a) Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of the end of the period.



(b) Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of the end of the period.



(c) Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs.



(d) Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue.



(e) We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe free cash

flow is a useful measure for investors because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes

such as repaying debt, funding business acquisitions, repurchasing our common stock and paying dividends. We use

free cash flow to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key performance measure in evaluating management.



(f) We define net debt as short- and long-term debt (total debt) less cash and equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful

measure for investors because it reflects the borrowings that support our operations and capital deployment strategy.

We use net debt as an important indicator of liquidity and financial position.

EXHIBIT H



BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





































































Funded

Unfunded

Total

Backlog

Estimated Potential Contract Value*

Total

Estimated

Contract Value Second Quarter 2022:



















Aerospace

$ 18,237



$ 549



$ 18,786



$ 877



$ 19,663

Marine Systems

26,965



14,873



41,838



3,904



45,742

Combat Systems

13,236



202



13,438



6,939



20,377

Technologies

9,448



4,120



13,568



27,028



40,596

Total

$ 67,886



$ 19,744



$ 87,630



$ 38,748



$ 126,378

First Quarter 2022:



















Aerospace

$ 17,114



$ 501



$ 17,615



$ 1,829



$ 19,444

Marine Systems

27,656



15,258



42,914



4,316



47,230

Combat Systems

12,760



299



13,059



6,298



19,357

Technologies

9,067



4,579



13,646



29,347



42,993

Total

$ 66,597



$ 20,637



$ 87,234



$ 41,790



$ 129,024

Second Quarter 2021:



















Aerospace

$ 13,155



$ 366



$ 13,521



$ 2,099



$ 15,620

Marine Systems

26,435



21,095



47,530



4,689



52,219

Combat Systems

14,157



271



14,428



7,711



22,139

Technologies

9,769



3,999



13,768



26,594



40,362

Total

$ 63,516



$ 25,731



$ 89,247



$ 41,093



$ 130,340







* The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity

(IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other

agreements with existing customers to purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog

when the customer exercises the option and establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount

of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in our estimated potential contract value. The actual

amount of funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential contract value.

EXHIBIT H-1



BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

Exhibit H-1 (PRNewswire)

EXHIBIT H-2



BACKLOG BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

Exhibit H-2 Aerospace Backlog (PRNewswire)

Exhibit H-2 Marine Systems Backlog (PRNewswire)

Exhibit H-2 Combat Systems Backlog (PRNewswire)

Exhibit H-2 Technologies Backlog (PRNewswire)

Exhibit H-2 Backlog Key (PRNewswire)

EXHIBIT I



SECOND QUARTER 2022 SIGNIFICANT ORDERS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

We received the following significant contract awards during the second quarter of 2022:

Marine Systems:

$500 from the U.S. Navy for long-lead materials to support construction of two additional John Lewis -class (T-AO-205) fleet replenishment oilers.

$315 from the Navy to provide submarine industrial base development and expansion for the Columbia-class program.

$100 from the Navy for long-lead materials to support construction of an additional Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB) auxiliary support ship.

$55 from the Navy to provide ongoing lead yard services for the Arleigh Burke-class (DDG-51) destroyer program.

$50 from the Navy to improve submarine acoustic performance.

Combat Systems:

$410 from the U.S. Army to begin low-rate initial production (LRIP) of the Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) vehicle. The contract has a maximum potential value of $1.1 billion .

$295 for various munitions and ordnance with additional option value of $465 .

$525 from the Army to upgrade Stryker vehicles to the double-V-hull (DVH) A1 configuration.

$355 to produce Abrams main battle tanks in the system enhancement package version 3 (SEPv3) configuration for Australia .

$60 to produce M3 amphibious bridge systems for an international customer. The contract has a maximum potential value of $210 .

$90 from the Army for engineering and logistics support services for the Abrams family of vehicles.

$50 from the Army to upgrade domestic Abrams main battle tanks to the SEPv3 configuration.

Technologies:

$545 for several key classified contracts.

$160 from the U.S. Space Development Agency to build and operate ground systems for the new low earth orbit (LEO) satellite network. The contract has a maximum potential value of $325 .

An indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract for the development and sustainment of applications and websites for the Administrative Office of the United States Courts (AOUSC). The contract has a maximum potential value of $300 .

$280 from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for several contracts, including work to provide cloud services and software tools.

$155 to provide ship modernization services for the Navy.

$120 to provide global enterprise and digital modernization services under the Southern Command's (SOUTHCOM) Cyber Information Technology Enterprise Services (SCITES) contract.

$10 from the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) to provide information technology (IT) support to more than 500,000 VA personnel and contractors nationwide. The contract has a maximum potential value of $110 .

$105 from the Army for computing and communications equipment under the Common Hardware Systems-5 program.

$85 to provide military information support operations for the United States Special Operations Command.

$75 to provide command, control and communications capabilities for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

EXHIBIT J

AEROSPACE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - (UNAUDITED)





Second Quarter

Six Months



2022

2021

2022

2021 Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):















Large-cabin aircraft

17



18



38



43

Mid-cabin aircraft

5



3



9



6

Total

22



21



47



49



















Aerospace Book-to-Bill:















Orders*

$ 3,652



$ 3,292



$ 6,895



$ 5,749

Revenue

1,867



1,622



3,770



3,509

Book-to-Bill Ratio

1.96x

2.03x

1.83x

1.64x

* Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog adjustments.

