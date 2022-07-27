Leidos Awarded $53 Million Task Order for Warfighter Performance Research

RESTON, Va., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was awarded a new task order by Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command, Detachment Fort Detrick, formerly known as Naval Medical Logistics Command. The single award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity task order will support research to maximize warfighter performance and survivability in the aviation, underwater and special warfare environments. It holds an approximate value of $53 million and includes a one-year base period of performance with four one-year options and one six-month option. Work will be performed primarily at Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

"Optimizing warfighter performance in the most trying environments is important to our national security," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group president. "Our research support will help Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton identify environmental health effects before warfighter performance is compromised. Through this research, we can advance our knowledge of military operations in hostile environments and help safeguard the wellness of service members."

Through this task order, Leidos will support research on the human cognitive and physiological factors associated with military operations in aviation, space, underwater and special warfare environments. The research focuses on motion sickness, aeromedical standards, hypoxia, fatigue assessment, aviation safety and both neurocognitive and neurophysiological effects. Leidos will provide technical support through the collection and analysis of data, computer programming, statistical analysis and scientific reporting.

For nearly four decades, Leidos has worked with the U.S. military to support the performance, resilience and wellness of service members. This new task order complements Leidos' existing work on warfighter performance, physiological and psychological health and operational readiness. This includes support for the Naval Health Research Center in San Diego, California, the Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory in Groton, Connecticut, and the Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio on Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Learn more about Leidos' human performance services at Leidos.com/human-performance.

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

