Parsley Health Adds Comprehensive Menopause Care to Support Women Throughout Their Entire Lifecyle

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsley Health, the nation's leading holistic primary care provider for women and families, announced today that Parsley is scaling its proven and personalized approach to menopause with a new national protocol.

The menopause protocol goes beyond prescribing hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for menopause care and features personalized hormone testing alongside ongoing prevention and management of age-related conditions – such as autoimmune conditions, mood disorders, IBS, and chronic joint pain – that are often misdiagnosed in conventional medical settings.

A meta-analysis of Parsley patients shows that 88% of patients improve or resolve their menopause symptoms within their first year of care, and 30% of patients reduce medications related to menopause treatment.

"Menopause affects more than 55 million American women and yet 73% of these women will suffer in silence without treatment," said Dr. Robin Berzin, Founder and CEO of Parsley Health. "Based on our work with existing patients, we developed an approach to menopause that produces better health outcomes and lowers costs. When we look at the body as an integrated system – rather than isolated parts – we're able to implement the right solution at the right time, which halts the cycle of frustration women experience when they're stuck in the revolving door of specialist referrals and prescription drugs."

While HRT will be prescribed when appropriate, Parsley's menopause protocol ensures that advanced testing and data guide patient-specific interventions implemented with the guidance of a doctor and personal health coach. Overall, the holistic model takes a closer look at every aspect of health impacted by menopause – from metabolic, to mental health, to inflammation – to offer a comprehensive system for monitoring and managing multiple conditions at once.

"Perimenopause symptoms can start as early as 45 years old and menopause itself can last for a decade. But too often, patients are left behind when unrelated symptoms are misattributed to menopause," said Dr. Darcy McConnell, Director of Medical Affairs at Parsley Health. "For example, bloating and weight gain are often blamed on fluctuating sex hormones, but they might actually be due to high cortisol or a bacterial overgrowth in the GI tract. A narrow focus on sex hormones in menopause care can lead to the unnecessary prescription of long term hormone therapy and missed diagnoses. Parsley connects the dots for patients by treating the root cause of common symptoms and offers a more effective and impactful program for menopause relief."

