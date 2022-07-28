Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call for Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update on Thursday, August 4

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and other serious diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results and provide a business update.

The live and replayed webcast of the call will be available through the company's website at www.eigerbio.com. To participate in the live call by phone, please register in advance at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIfd526d893fcb47fc96359096e28232bb to receive the dial-in number and unique passcode to access the call. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Eiger

Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and other serious rare diseases. The Eiger HDV platform includes two first-in-class therapies in Phase 3 that target critical host processes involved in viral replication. All five Eiger rare disease programs have been granted FDA breakthrough therapy designation.

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

Investors:

Sylvia Wheeler

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Media:

Sarah Mathieson

SVP, Corporate Affairs

smathieson@eigerbio.com

