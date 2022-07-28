Whirlpool Corp. named to Forbes' list of 'America's Best Employers for Women 2022'

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE: WHR) announced today it has been named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Employers for Women 2022." The final list ranks 400 American companies that are admired by employees for their dedication to their female workforce and diverse representation across the organization.

"We are honored to have been recognized by Forbes for our efforts to support female employees and provide an environment for them to bring their talent and thrive," said Carey Martin, chief human resources officer for Whirlpool Corp. "For over 110 years, we have been committed to cultivating a diverse workforce, including more women in leadership roles, in order to help drive innovation at the company to improve the life at home for our consumers."

Whirlpool Corp. has taken meaningful actions to cultivate a strong, inclusive and diverse culture and support its female employees around the world. In 2018, CEO Marc Bitzer became a Catalyst CEO Champion for Change signatory with the pledge to increase the company's female representation in executive and senior level positions and ensure accelerated inclusion of women, including women of color, in senior roles. The company has also continued to action several initiatives to celebrate the diversity of its workforce, and has eleven employee resource groups (ERGs) worldwide, including the Whirlpool Women's Network (WWN), which empowers and engages women at all levels across the organization through networking events, career development programs, and advanced leadership opportunities.

Whirlpool Corp.'s commitment to its female employees is part of the company's core value of Inclusion and Diversity. In recognition of these efforts, Whirlpool Corp. is regularly recognized as a leading company in employee engagement and support. In 2022, the company was named to the 2022 Seramount Top Companies for Executive Women list as well as included on the 2022 Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion for the sixth straight year.

America's Best Employers for Women 2022 were identified through a joint survey from Forbes and Statista of approximately 50,000 Americans working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in the United States. The survey evaluation was based on four different categorical criteria including:

General work topics —women's evaluations of their employer's atmosphere and development, image, working conditions, salary and wage, workplace, and diversity and inclusion

Topics related to women —women's evaluations of their employer's parental leave, family support, flexibility, discrimination, representation and career, and pay equity.

Indirect recommendation —women's evaluations of other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively in regard to diversity

Diversity among top executives / board —an index was built based on the share of women in executive management or board positions.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and Yummly. In 2021, the company reported approximately $22 billion in annual sales, 69,000 employees and 54 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com

