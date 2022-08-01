Allied Universal® Expands By 22,000 Square Feet with Empire State Realty Trust at 501 Seventh Avenue

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that Allied Universal® expanded and relocated from a 12,000 square foot space at ESRT's One Grand Central Place to a 30,000 square foot space at 501 Seventh Avenue.

Located adjacent to Penn District's new developments with convenient access to Penn Station, tenants of 501 Seventh Avenue enjoy ESRT's leading healthy building technologies and indoor environmental quality.

"The market flight to quality is not just about new development; it is about tenant's desire for newly built and renovated, energy-efficient office space in modernized healthy buildings with convenient access to mass transit at an accessible price point," said Thomas P. Durels, executive vice president, real estate at Empire State Realty Trust.

Louis D'Avanzo and Michael Baraldi of Cushman & Wakefield represented Allied Universal® in the lease negotiations. Shanae Ursini of ESRT and Ron Lo Russo, Heather Thomas, Patrick Murphy, Will Yeatman, and Pierce Hance of Cushman & Wakefield represented the property owner.

More information about 501 Seventh Avenue, and current availabilities, can be found online.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building, and Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards #1 attraction in the U.S. and #3 attraction in the world, the newly reimagined and iconic Empire State Building Observatory. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of June 30, 2022, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 9.2 million rentable square feet of office space, 700,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 625 residential units across two multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

