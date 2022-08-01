CERAGON NETWORKS REPORTS 2022 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

ROSH HA'AIN, Israel, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Q2 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenues of $70.7 million

Operating Income (loss) of $(0.3) million on a GAAP basis, or $0.4 million on a non-GAAP basis

EPS of $(0.02) per diluted share on a GAAP basis, or $(0.03) per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis

Q2 2022 Business Highlights:

Strong bookings in North America , Europe , India , Latin America and APAC

North America : Record quarter in terms of bookings; represents 26% of all bookings. Bookings grew by 38% over Q1 2022. Strong backlog. Leading Tier 1 operator is intensively implementing Ceragon's equipment for 5G network expansion

Europe: Strong revenues and a very healthy backlog

India : Strong bookings in Q2; strongest region in terms of revenues; reflecting ongoing deliveries for existing customers

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) (the "Company", "Ceragon", "we", "us", or "our"), the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Doron Arazi, Ceragon's CEO, commented: "I'm pleased to share that Ceragon saw continued strong business momentum in the second quarter of 2022. In parallel, the positive reaction of the market to our growth strategy has been very encouraging. As the supply chain disruptions and component shortages continue, we have implemented and continue to implement measures targeted at mitigating the impact of these external macro-circumstances.

Our accelerating bookings and healthy backlog propel us forward and help us reach new performance milestones, including in key regions such as North America. With strong market and technology drivers, skillful people, and a robust growth strategy, we remain confident about our short- and long-term business potential".

Primary Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results:

Revenues were $70.7 million, up 3.1% from $68.6 million in Q2 2021 and up 0.6% from $70.3 million in Q1 2022. Revenues were still impacted by the challenges the Company experienced in each region, which involved delivery delays due to component shortages and supply chain disruptions.

Gross profit was $21.4 million, giving us a gross margin of 30.3%, compared with a gross margin of 31.9% in Q2 2021 and 27.5% in Q1 2022. Our improved gross margin was primarily due to the increased software portion and a certain reduction in our shipment costs.

Operating income (loss) was $(0.3) million compared with $0.5 million for Q2 2021 and $(1.3) million for Q1 2022.

Net loss was $(1.5) million, or $(0.02) per diluted share compared with $(1.7) million, or $(0.02) per diluted share for Q2 2021 and $(2.3) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share for Q1 2022.

Non-GAAP results were as follows: Gross margin was 30.5%, operating profit was $0.4 million, and net loss was $(2.5) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share.

Cash and cash equivalents were $23.6 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $25.0 million at March 31, 2022.

For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables.

Revenue Breakout by Geography:



Q2 2022 India 31 % North America 21 % Europe 15 % Latin America 16 % APAC 11 % Africa 6 %

Outlook

We are reaffirming our 2022 revenue guidance of $300 - $315 million, and our 2023 revenue guidance of $325 - $345 million. Our guidance is of course subject to potential downsides and upsides as we continue to address supply chain challenges facing the industry. Our 5-year revenue target is approximately $500 million, and we also target increasing our gross margins to at least 34-36% over the same period.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport. We help operators and other service providers worldwide increase operational efficiency and enhance end customers' quality of experience with innovative wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Our customers include service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, which use our solutions to deliver 5G & 4G broadband wireless connectivity, mission-critical multimedia services, stabilized communications, and other applications at high reliability and speed.

Ceragon's unique multicore technology and disaggregated approach to wireless transport provides highly reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless transport for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power, real estate, and labor resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization, positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the 5G era. We deliver a complete portfolio of turnkey end-to-end AI-based managed and professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Our solutions are deployed by more than 400 service providers, as well as more than 800 private network owners, in more than 150 countries. For more information please visit: www.ceragon.com.

Ceragon Networks® and FibeAir® are registered trademarks of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the United States and other countries. CERAGON ® is a trademark of Ceragon Networks Ltd., registered in various countries. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Ceragon's management about Ceragon's business, financial condition, results of operations, micro and macro market trends and other issues addressed or reflected therein. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: projections of demand, revenues, net income, gross margin, capital expenditures and liquidity, competitive pressures, order timing, supply chain and shipping, components availability, growth prospects, product development, financial resources, cost savings and other financial and market matters. You may identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "expects", "intends", "potential" or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Although we believe that the projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations therefrom will not be material. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Ceragon's future results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, any ongoing actions taken and future actions that may be taken by Aviat Networks Inc. or other stockholders or others; the continuing impact of the components shortage due to the global shortage in semiconductors, chipsets, components and other commodities, on our supply chain, manufacturing capacity and ability to timely deliver our products, which have caused, and could continue to cause delays in deliveries of our products and in the deployment of projects by our customers, risk of penalties and orders cancellation created thereby, as well as profit erosion due to constant price increase, payment of expedite fees and costs of inventory pre-ordering and procurement acceleration of such inventory, and the risk of becoming a deadstock if not consumed; the continued effect of the global increase in shipping costs and decrease in shipping slots availability on us, our supply chain and customers, which have resulted, and may continue to result in, price erosion, late deliveries and the risk of penalties and orders cancellation due to late deliveries; the impact of the transition to 5G technologies on our revenues if such transition is developed differently than we anticipated; the risks relating to the concentration of a major portion of our business on large mobile operators around the world from which we derive a significant portion of our ordering, that due to their relative effect on the overall ordering coupled with inconsistent ordering pattern and volume of business directed to us, creates high volatility with respect to our financial results and results of operations; the effect of the competition from other wireless transport equipment providers and from other communication solutions that compete with our high-capacity point-to-point wireless products; the continued effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and markets and on us and on the markets in which we operate and our and our customers, providers, business partners and contractors business and operations; the risks relating to increased breaches of network or information technology security along with increase in cyber-attack activities, growing cyber-crime threats, and changes in privacy and data protection laws, that could have an adverse effect on our business; risks associated with any failure to meet our product development timetable, including delay in the commercialization of our new chipset; imposition of additional sanctions and global trade limitations in connection with Russia's invasion to Ukraine, the effects of general economic conditions and trends on the global and local markets in which we operate and such other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, as further detailed in Ceragon's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in Ceragon's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements do not purport to be predictions of future events or results and there can be no assurance that it will prove to be accurate. Ceragon may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future but the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as may be required by law.

Ceragon's public filings are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained from Ceragon's website at www.ceragon.com.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



































Revenues

$ 70,674

$ 68,621

$ 140,993

$ 136,891 Cost of revenues

49,268

46,736

100,250

94,860

















Gross profit

21,406

21,885

40,743

42,031

















Operating expenses:















Research and development, net

7,527

7,555

14,292

14,965 Sales and Marketing

9,362

7,643

18,134

15,933 General and administrative

4,840

6,197

9,898

10,290

















Total operating expenses

$ 21,729

$ 21,395

$ 42,324

$ 41,188

















Operating income (loss)

(323)

490

(1,581)

843

















Financial expenses and others, net

757

1,802

1,516

2,853

















Loss before taxes

(1,080)

(1,312)

(3,097)

(2,010)

















Taxes on income

440

397

711

872

















Net loss

$ (1,520)

$ (1,709)

$ (3,808)

$ (2,882)

















Basic net loss per share

$ (0.02)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.05)

$ (0.03) Diluted net loss per share

$ (0.02)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.05)

$ (0.03)

















Weighted average number of shares

used in computing basic net loss per share

84,019,188

83,423,693

83,989,766

83,006,047

















Weighted average number of shares

used in computing diluted net loss per share

84,019,188

83,423,693

83,989,766

83,006,047

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)





June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS

Unaudited

Audited









CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 23,592

$ 17,079 Trade receivables, net

115,740

107,826 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

17,757

17,179 Inventories

60,710

61,398









Total current assets

217,799

203,482









NON-CURRENT ASSETS:







Trade receivables, net

6,994

10,484 Severance pay and pension fund

4,878

5,648 Property and equipment, net

30,886

29,383 Operating lease right-of-use assets

18,980

20,233 Intangible assets, net

6,463

6,274 Other non-current assets

18,980

17,059









Total non-current assets

87,181

89,081









Total assets

$ 304,980

$ 292,563









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 72,032

$ 69,436 Deferred revenues

3,067

3,384 Short-term loans

31,900

14,800 Operating lease liabilities

3,812

4,359 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

24,883

23,704









Total current liabilities

135,694

115,683









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Accrued severance pay and pension

9,641

10,799 Deferred revenues

10,895

9,275 Other long-term payables

2,472

2,445 Operating lease liabilities

14,305

17,210









Total long-term liabilities

37,313

39,729









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Share capital:







Ordinary shares

224

224 Additional paid-in capital

429,792

428,244 Treasury shares at cost

(20,091)

(20,091) Other comprehensive loss

(12,425)

(9,507) Accumulated deficits

(265,527)

(261,719)









Total shareholders' equity

131,973

137,151









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 304,980

$ 292,563

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (U.S. dollars, in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash flow from operating activities:













Net loss $ (1,520)

$ (1,709)

$ (3,808)

$ (2,882) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash

used in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,834

2,943

5,775

5,829 Loss from sale of property and equipment, net 2

195

20

67 Stock-based compensation expense 689

286

1,435

637 Decrease in accrued severance pay and pensions, net (296)

(301)

(369)

(504) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net (2,609)

(176)

(4,173)

237 Increase in other accounts receivable and

prepaid expenses (including other long term assets) (1,278)

(4,780)

(3,056)

(5,872) Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets 892

1,179

1,873

2,448 Decrease (increase) in inventory, net of write off (3,102)

(3,764)

449

(2,046) Increase in deferred tax asset, net -

(135)

-

(125) Increase in trade payables 3,103

4,268

1,339

2,137 Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable

and accrued expenses (including other long term liabilities) (433)

10

(1,706)

(3,646) Decrease in operating lease liability (2,666)

(744)

(4,071)

(2,199) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues 1,211

(230)

1,303

1,307 Net cash used in operating activities $ (3,173)

$ (2,958)

$ (4,989)

$ (4,612) Cash flow from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment, net (2,845)

(1,728)

(5,368)

(3,931) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment, net -

-

-

200 Purchase of intangible assets, net (234)

-

(437)

- Net cash used in investing activities $ (3,079)

$ (1,728)

$ (5,805)

$ (3,731)















Cash flow from financing activities:













Proceeds from exercise of options 32

269

113

3,958 Proceeds from bank credits and loans, net 4,950

-

17,100

6,000 Net cash provided by financing activities $ 4,982

$ 269

$ 17,213

$ 9,958















Translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents $ (98)

$ 76

$ 94

$ (46) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (1,368)

$ (4,341)

$ 6,513

$ 1,569 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 24,960

33,011

17,079

27,101 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 23,592

$ 28,670

$ 23,592

$ 28,670

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

























GAAP cost of revenues

$ 49,268

$ 46,736

$ 100,250

$ 94,860 Stock based compensation expenses



(125)



(35)



(257)



(71) Paycheck protection program



-



306



-



306 Changes in indirect tax positions



(1)



(2)



(1)



(3) Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$ 49,142

$ 47,005

$ 99,992

$ 95,092

























GAAP gross profit

$ 21,406

$ 21,885

$ 40,743

$ 42,031 Gross profit adjustments



126



(269)



258



(232) Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 21,532

$ 21,616

$ 41,001

$ 41,799

























GAAP Research and development expenses

$ 7,527

$ 7,555

$ 14,292

$ 14,965 Stock based compensation expenses



(34)



(61)



(20)



(113) Non-GAAP Research and development expenses

$ 7,493

$ 7,494

$ 14,272

$ 14,852

























GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses

$ 9,362

$ 7,643

$ 18,134

$ 15,933 Stock based compensation expenses



(302)



(50)



(579)



(154) Paycheck protection program



-



673



-



673 Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses

$ 9,060

$ 8,266

$ 17,555

$ 16,452

























GAAP General and Administrative expenses

$ 4,840

$ 6,197

$ 9,898

$ 10,290 Retired CEO compensation



-



(810)



96



(810) Stock based compensation expenses



(228)



(140)



(579)



(299) Non-GAAP General and Administrative expenses

$ 4,612

$ 5,247

$ 9,415

$ 9,181

























GAAP operating income (loss)

$ (323)

$ 490

$ (1,581)

$ 843 Stock based compensation expenses



689



286



1,435



637 Changes in indirect tax positions



1



2



1



3 Retired CEO compensation



-



810



(96)



810 Paycheck protection program



-



(979)



-



(979) Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 367

$ 609

$ (241)

$ 1,314

























GAAP financial expenses and others, net

$ 757

$ 1,802

$ 1,516

$ 2,853 Leases – financial income (expenses)



1,774



(435)



2,199



(249) Non-GAAP financial expenses and others, net

$ 2,531

$ 1,367

$ 3,715

$ 2,604

























GAAP Tax expenses

$ 440

$ 397

$ 711

$ 872 Non cash tax adjustments



(136)



23



(346)



(105) Non-GAAP Tax expenses

$ 304

$ 420

$ 365

$ 767



























RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)













Three months ended



Six months ended









June 30,



June 30,









2022



2021



2022



2021

































GAAP net loss

$ (1,520)

$ (1,709)

$ (3,808)

$ (2,882)



Stock based compensation Expenses



689



286



1,435



637



Changes in indirect tax positions



1



2



1



3



Leases – financial expenses (income)



(1,774)



435



(2,199)



249



Paycheck protection program



-



(979)



-



(979)



Retired CEO compensation



-



810



(96)



810



Non-cash tax adjustments



136



(23)



346



105



Non-GAAP net loss

$ (2,468)

$ (1,178)

$ (4,321)

$ (2,057)

































GAAP basic net loss per share

$ (0.02)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.05)

$ (0.03)

































GAAP diluted net loss per share

$ (0.02)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.05)

$ (0.03)



Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share

$ (0.03)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.05)

$ (0.02)

































Weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP

basic net loss per share



84,019,188



83,423,693



83,989,766



83,006,047

































Weighted average number of shares

used in computing GAAP diluted net loss per share



84,019,188



83,423,693



83,989,766



83,006,047

































Weighted average number of shares

used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share



84,019,188



83,423,693



83,989,766



83,006,047













































