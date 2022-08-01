InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Plastic Produce Bags (SCO-200)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Opening traditional produce bags in the grocery store can be a frustrating task. I thought there could be a better way," said an inventor, from Fairfield, Calif., "so I invented the EASY BAG. My design saves time, it increases sanitation and it could help to prevent ripped bags and bag waste."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for plastic produce bags used in grocery stores, bakeries and any place plastic bags are used. In doing so, it enables the user to easily open the bag for inserting fruits, vegetables, etc. As a result, it eliminates hassles and frustrations, it eliminates the need to lick the fingers and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical, safe and effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for grocery stores and consumers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and it can also be used as a pet waste bag.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

SOURCE InventHelp