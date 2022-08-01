Scali Rasmussen taps Jasmin Bhandari as labor & employment co-chair

Bhandari, a "go-to" attorney for clients in crisis, has been promoted to Principal

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Jasmin Bhandari has been elevated to co-chair of Scali Rasmussen 's Labor & Employment (L&E) Department, the preeminent legal boutique announced today.

Bhandari, whose promotion to Principal is effective immediately, has gained a reputation as a go-to resource for HR and employment advice for companies in litigation and transactional matters. Her deep knowledge and practical experience with wage and hour laws have made her an exceptionally capable advocate for companies in PAGA and class cases.

An attorney at Scali Rasmussen for nearly a decade, Bhandari has experience in a wide range of complex litigation matters, particularly in cases stemming from labor and employment disputes. Bhandari said she was honored by her new role as principal and L&E co-chair, as it will allow her to make the best of her history as a litigator and her strengths as an outside general counsel.

"What I love more than anything about my job is the opportunity to work with clients on an ongoing basis," said Bhandari. "Compliance, particularly in California, is an ever-changing minefield, and the companies and individuals we work with are always having to manage their business around new laws. Helping clients through all of that is the highlight of my job."

Christian Scali , founder and managing partner of Scali Rasmussen, will serve as co-chair of the Labor & Employment Department. Scali said the promotion was well-earned, as Bhandari routinely achieves exceptional results for clients, both in moments of crisis and everyday matters.

"When COVID first hit, we continued to work day in and day out to figure out how we'd navigate our clients through it. Jasmin was at the front of that effort every step of the way," said Scali. "We prioritize the client's peace of mind, in good times and bad, and Jasmin's hard work is proof of that effort."

The firm, which has gained a reputation in particular for its work in and around the automotive industry, regularly handles matters involving advertising, consumer finance, consumer product safety, data security, employment advice and counsel and litigation, employee mobility, franchise, privacy, trade secret protection, entertainment litigation and intellectual property litigation.

Scali Rasmussen's attorneys are thought leaders in the automotive industry, often called upon to provide their opinions on new and trending issues on auto distribution and franchise, F&I, employment and advertising issues. For more information, visit Scali Rasmussen.

