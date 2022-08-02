InventHelp Inventor Develops New Track/Race-Themed Board Game (BDH-160)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun board game for track and field running enthusiasts," said an inventor, from Baltimore, Md., "so I invented the ATHLETIC TRACK BOARD GAME. My design could spark fun, social interaction and friendly competition with family and friends."

The patent-pending invention provides a new race-themed board game for children and adults. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional board games. As a result, it enhances fun and entertainment and it could spark friendly competition. The invention features a unique design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for children and adults, particularly athletes and sports-minded individuals. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BDH-160, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

