mCloud Enters Into Technology Continuation Agreement with Agnity Global Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - mCloud Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: MCLD) (TSXV: MCLD), ("mCloud" or the "Company") a leading provider of AI-powered asset management and Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") solutions today announced that it has entered into a technology continuation agreement with Agnity Global Inc. (the "Technology Continuation Agreement" and "Agnity" respectively), enabling mCloud to build on the success of its existing relationship with Agnity.

The Technology Continuation Agreement will replace the royalty agreement between mCloud and Agnity originally announced on June 21, 2018. Under the terms of the Technology Continuation Agreement, Agnity will pay mCloud a one-time payment of approximately US$6.0 million. The new structure allows the parties to continue delivering and supporting Agnity's technology and builds on mCloud's existing license and continued use of Agnity technology across all of the Company's AssetCare™ offerings going forward.

Agnity provides mCloud with access to secure, HIPAA-compliant communications technology used in the Company's AssetCare Mobile solution for remote collaboration with workers in the field. Agnity's technology is used by major telecommunication providers and enables mCloud's native compatibility with these providers to reach connected workers across numerous industries around the world.

"This new Technology Continuation Agreement and licensing arrangement with Agnity is perfectly timed with our recent launch of AssetCare Mobile for digital oilfield sites globally, securing mCloud's ability to sustain and evolve a serious competitive advantage as we take our connected worker offerings to oilwells and remote locations requiring secure connectivity between the front-line and the backoffice," said Russ McMeekin, mCloud President and CEO. "We look forward to leveraging Agnity's capabilities even further as we continue at pace to connect assets and workers globally."

About mCloud Technologies Corp.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud's AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance.

With a worldwide presence and offices in San Francisco, Houston, Vancouver, Calgary, London, Perth, Singapore, and Beijing, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 64,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed.

mCloud's common shares trade in the United States on the Nasdaq and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCLD. For more information, visit www.mcloudcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information contained herein may include information related to the potential benefits that may accrue to mCloud under the Technology Continuation Agreement and any resulting impact on mCloud's business and operations.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company appears in the prospectus supplement, the base shelf prospectus and the registration statement and in the Company's Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure filings, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content:

SOURCE mCloud Technologies Corp.