The Puzzles & Survival x The Walking Dead Crossover Event Has Officially Begun

PNS's 2-year anniversary celebration features 10 new crossover events, and 4 character skins from AMC's iconic television series.

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 37GAMES, the publisher of the zombie themed match-3 game Puzzles & Survival, is celebrating the game's second anniversary with the launch today of a global crossover event in collaboration with AMC's global smash hit television series The Walking Dead. With a total of ten in-game events over the month of August, there promises to be enough zombie survival mayhem for even the most diehard fans.

During this global collaboration event, fans will also be able to play as, and fight alongside, iconic characters such as Negan, Daryl Dixon, Rick Grimes, and Michonne. Construct new buildings and obtain unique items to help turn back both the undead horde and threats from other survivors.

Players can obtain resources from Rick Grimes in the [Help From Rick's Group] event, and find new ways to uncover secrets about the villainous Saviors in [Decrypt Saviors' Message]. Players can then complete [Collect Weapon Clues] events to obtain more weapons and items, which help them in [Community Duel] PVP events, and to help them fight against the Saviors. Lastly, players will be able to earn limited-edition The Walking Dead Sticker packs during the collaboration, as well as discover other in-game Easter eggs. For further details about the crossover events, log into the game to learn more.

This crossover will not only pit humans against zombies, but also humans from the Saviors against survivors from the Alexandria Safe Zone. Are players prepared to solve the match-3 puzzles needed to fend off the undead horde and defeat their opponents. The war is about to begin for players worldwide, but fans can get a head start by collecting two free gift packs that will give them an advantage over their opponents by using the codes [PNSNEGAN] and [PNSTWD] to claim them as soon as possible.

For more information about in-game events, please visit 37GAMES' website, or follow the social media accounts listed below.

About AMC

AMC is home to some of the most popular and acclaimed programs on television. AMC was the first basic cable network to ever win the Emmy® Award for Outstanding Drama Series with Mad Men in 2008, which then went on to win the coveted award four years in a row, before Breaking Bad won it in 2013 and 2014. The network's series The Walking Dead is the highest-rated series in cable history. AMC's current original drama series are Better Call Saul, Kevin Can F*** Himself, 61st Street, The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and the forthcoming series Dark Winds, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, and Tales of the Walking Dead, among others. AMC also explores authentic worlds and discussion with original shows like Talking Dead, AMC Visionaries and Ride with Norman Reedus. AMC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc. and its sister networks include IFC, SundanceTV, BBC America and WE tv. AMC is available across all platforms, including on-air, online, on demand and mobile.

