Sverica Capital Management Announces Growth Investment in Omeda

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sverica Capital Management LP ("Sverica"), a private equity investment firm, announced today that it has made a strategic growth investment in Omeda ("Omeda" or the "Company").

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Omeda offers a full suite SaaS marketing platform allowing organizations to grow, engage, and monetize their first-party data. With deep vertical expertise in media and information services and a fully integrated, all-in-one subscription management, customer data platform (CDP), and marketing and email automation platform, the Company has a rich history of helping organizations build multi-channel experiences for their customers, subscribers, and members. This unique single stack solution allows organizations full access and activation of their first-party data in one holistic platform. Omeda's clients use the platform to segment, target, and engage customers through preferred marketing channels, supported by compliant data governance and intuitive workflows.

"We are extremely proud of the company we have built and the transformation we have engineered to make Omeda the full SaaS solution it is today," said Aaron Oberman, CEO of Omeda. "Finding a great partner in Sverica will allow us to accelerate investments in our products, growth and client experience. The entire Omeda team is excited about this next phase in our company's journey." Oberman will continue to lead the Company with COO James Capo, while Jordan Richards, Managing Partner at Sverica, and Ryan Harstad, Partner at Sverica, will join Omeda's Board as part of the transaction.

Jordan Richards, Managing Partner at Sverica, said, "We are very excited to partner with Aaron, James and team. Through our work we concluded Omeda has the strongest product-market fit and highest NPS score in the category. We believe Omeda is uniquely positioned to continue to gain share with its robust, yet intuitive, technology suite while providing meaningful value to its expanding customer base."

"First-party audience data is the lifeblood of media companies and associations, and hundreds of these groups have trusted Omeda to manage, amplify, and monetize this data. With content volumes exploding, we believe many more organizations will recognize their role as publishers and the unique power of Omeda's platform to engage their audiences. We are thrilled to start working with the Omeda team," added Ryan Harstad, Partner at Sverica.

Omeda is the leading software-as-a-service audience relationship management platform built for media professionals allowing them to acquire, unify, manage and activate their data. The Company provides a real-time, single view of an organization's audience through 24/7 data storage, data management, data matching and data activation. Offering everything from subscription fulfillment, email marketing, CDP web behavioral and activation services, Omeda delivers a full suite of customizable services to best meet the needs of any media company. Through the development of rich behavioral audience profiles, the Company delivers deep business insights and analytics while also providing new, data-driven revenue opportunities. For more information, visit www.omeda.com.

Sverica Capital Management is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm that has raised over $1.1 billion across five funds. The firm acquires, invests in, and actively builds companies that are, or could become, leaders in their industries. Since its inception, Sverica has followed a "business builder" approach to investing and takes an active supporting role in its portfolio companies. Sverica devotes significant internal time and resources to help its management teams develop and execute growth strategies and proactively looks for levers to pull to accelerate growth by reinvesting back into those companies. Sverica firmly believes in building businesses collaboratively that can endure for the long term by starting with a strong foundation and bringing the right people and playbook to drive reinvestment and ultimately strong returns for our investors. For more information, please visit https://sverica.com.

