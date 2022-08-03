NORWALK, Conn, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar today announced that a new, 6 GW tracker tube line will start operations in the Midwest in February 2023, supporting GameChange in its rapid growth in the US market. This state-of-the-art, highly automated facility allows GameChange to expand its US tracker tube capacity to 14 GW.

GameChange Solar Announces 6 GW Midwest Tracker Factory, Increases USA Capacity to 14 GW

Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar, stated, "As our customers grow their business, GameChange is committed to continue to grow our substantial USA manufacturing base to allow for fast deliveries and flexibility in our supply chain."

Contact and media inquiries can be directed to Derick Botha +1 (302) 528-2125

email: derick.botha@gamechangesolar.com

