Winston & Strawn Augments Leveraged Finance Practice With Addition of Sanjay Thapar in New York

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Sanjay Thapar as a partner in the firm's New York office and as a member of the Transactions Department's Finance Practice. He will co-chair the Global Leveraged Finance team working within the firm's Finance Practice.

Sanjay focuses his practice on counseling and representing leading investment banks and direct lenders in leveraged buyout financings as well as workouts/restructurings.

He has decades of experience in domestic and cross-border large-cap and middle-market syndicated, direct lender, and club transactions, as well as first and second lien, asset-based, split-collateral, and unitranche loans, across a broad array of industries. Sanjay brings a vast network of relationships in the leveraged finance industry and will support the ongoing expansion of Winston's Global Leveraged Finance team.

"The leveraged loan market has become increasingly volatile in the current economic cycle, which triggers a greater need for clarity on legal and strategic issues," said Sanjay. "Winston has an extremely talented and experienced corporate finance team, and I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues as we address challenges and opportunities for client service in the leveraged finance space."

Sanjay follows several recent additions to Winston, including corporate partners Justin Hoffman in Houston and Sean Hilson in Chicago, health care and life sciences partner Amy Kearbey in Washington, D.C., and litigation partner Adam Foslid in the firm's newly launched Miami office.

"Sanjay's broad-based experience representing the interests of financial institutions, private funds, and direct lenders will be of critical importance given recent interest rate hikes," said Michael Mullins, co-chair of Winston's Finance Practice and co-chair of the firm's Fund Finance Practice. "The rising cost of capital is adding increased complexity to deal structures, and Sanjay will enable us to help clients craft practical, effective approaches to completing those transactions."

"Sanjay's arrival underscores Winston's continued growth as designated lender counsel to investment banks and direct lenders in the both the mid-cap and large-cap markets," said Mats Carlston, managing partner of Winston's New York office and co-chair of the firm's Finance Practice. "His work with large-cap players tracks with our growth and adds to our growing capabilities in creating and executing complex loans across a wide range of vertical industries."

"Winston attracts the finest lawyers in their respective areas of practice. Sanjay is a perfect example," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "His experience reinforces Winston's strong reputation representing the interests of our clients in complex financial transactions. We look forward to his contributions to our leveraged finance team in New York."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices located in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

