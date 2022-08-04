Aduro® Receives NCQA Re-Accreditation and Ragan's "Workplace Wellness Hot List" HR Technology Honor for 2022

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduro®, a SaaS provider of employee well-being solutions, has again received its Wellness & Health Promotion with Performance Reporting Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), having held the accreditation since 2018.

Additionally, the company announced it was selected as a Ragan's Workplace Wellness Hot List Winner for 2022, an award that recognizes Aduro® as one of America's top 20 well-being solution providers. The Ragan's Workplace Wellness Hot List recognizes companies that create highly effective well-being solutions for employees and the workforce at large. Aduro and the other Workplace Wellness Hot List honorees will be celebrated this August at Ragan's annual Workplace Wellness Conference in Chicago.

NCQA accreditation evaluates Aduro's employer well-being programs, as well as its effectiveness in improving healthy behaviors among employees. The rigorous evaluation targets fundamental areas of health promotion, including the coaching, wellness programs, and medical and health record privacy measures offered by Aduro®. This accreditation applies until 2024, as the NCQA reevaluates the certification every two years.

"NCQA accreditation, combined with our being chosen a Ragan's Hot List Winner for our HR software platform, demonstrates Aduro's focus on driving human performance and employee well-being, providing solutions that promote healthy lifestyles and ensuring that each client's employees feel valued holistically, both as an employee and person," said Dr. Toni Best, Aduro's co-founder and Chief Human Performance Officer.

Based in Redmond, WA, Aduro® is a leading SaaS provider of corporate wellness solutions that drive Human Performance – existing at the intersection of well-being and performance. Aduro® unlocks human potential in the workplace by providing expert coaching, interactive content, meaningful incentives, and personalized insights in a fun, inspiring way. The Aduro® ConnectTM platform ignites cultures, creates inclusivity, and builds social connections that promote growth and flourishing for all people. More information can be found at adurolife.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

