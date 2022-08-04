FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, CBS SPORTS WILL BROADCAST PRO PICKLEBALL WITH THE PPA TOUR SKECHERS INVITATIONAL SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIP AT THE RIVIERA COUNTRY CLUB IN LOS ANGELES

You've heard about it, maybe even played it. Now you can watch the top professionals in the world play pickleball on CBS, Paramount + and CBS Sports Network.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pro Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour is bringing unprecedented play with the top female and male professionals in the world to the unprecedented Riviera Country Club in an unprecedented way with the LIVE broadcast on CBS on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time. The broadcast will also be available for streaming on Paramount+.

Anna Leigh Waters and Leigh Waters celebrate on the Professional Pickleball Association Tour. (PRNewsfoto/Professional Pickleball Association) (PRNewswire)

The Skechers Invitational Summer Championship kicks off a multi-year deal between CBS Sports and the PPA to broadcast select tournaments across the CBS Television Network, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. With the addition of this partnership, CBS Sports and the CBS Television Network continue to grow in the pickleball space, following the previously announced PICKLED, a celebrity-packed pickleball tournament from Stephen Colbert's Spartina, Funny Or Die and CBS Studios, which will air later this year as a two-hour special event on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

"The PPA Tour is proud to lead the way in advancing the sport of pickleball, and it will take a giant leap forward with the two-hour live television broadcast on CBS. We are always looking for ways to elevate the sport of pickleball. Our headline sponsor Skechers, a breakthrough performance footwear brand in the sport of pickleball, exemplifies the growth in the sport," said PPA Tour CEO Connor Pardoe.

"After the incredible reception we received this year launching Skechers Viper Court pickleball footwear, we wanted to showcase the fastest growing sport in America to the nation with a tournament in Los Angeles, our home of 30 years," said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers.

Kicking off the tournament is a Celebrity Pro-Am on Friday, August 12, from 7–8:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time available on the PPA Tour YouTube Channel. Celebrities and pro athletes alike are a part of the avalanche of popularity in the sport, along with the 4.8 million active players in the US and growing.

Then there is no holding back as the top ranked players in the game go for the trophy on Saturday. Watch Women's Doubles: mother-daughter duo Leigh Waters and Anna Leigh Waters vs. Lucy Kovalova and Callie Jo Smith, followed by Men's Doubles: brothers Ben Johns and Collin Johns vs. Riley Newman and Matt Wright.

The final day of competitive action on Sunday, August 14, will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network from 12-3 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, and includes Mixed Doubles: Riley Newman and Catherine Parenteau vs. Matt Wright and Lucy Kovalova, Men's Singles: Ben Johns vs. Tyson McGuffin, and Women's Singles: Anna Leigh Waters vs. Catherine Parenteau. Who will take the title?

"Playing on the PPA Tour allows me to play against some of the best players in the world in both singles and in doubles with my mom, who kills it on the court," added 15-year-old top seed, Anna Leigh Waters. "I am looking forward to playing on the first nationally televised live pickleball event on CBS," she continued.

"My brother Collin and I can't wait to compete at the one-of-a-kind location, the prestigious Riviera Country Club. And the broadcast on CBS will be next level. The sport of pickleball is hypnotic, and now players and fans across the country can watch the action," added the 23-year-old top-seeded Ben Johns.

All scheduled matches and events are subject to change. View Player Profiles

ABOUT PPA TOUR

The Professional Pickleball Association is the professional tour for the sport of Pickleball, organizing events and rankings for the top male and female pickleball players in the world and awarding nearly almost $3 million in annual prize money. With more than 20 events in 2022 at world-class facilities like the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati, Life Time in California, and the Darling Tennis Center in Las Vegas, the PPA Tour is the premier provider of professional and amateur events. Founded in 2018 and based in Salt Lake City, Utah, the PPA Tour provides an unparalleled experience for all, inviting players to compete and "play where the pros play," as well as offering unrivaled venues, food/beverages, live entertainment, VIP experiences, giveaways and games, pro player meet-and-greets, shopping, vendors, and more. For more information, go to www.ppatour.com. See Player Profiles and follow us on social Twitter Instagram YouTube Facebook LinkedIn

ABOUT CBS SPORTS

CBS Sports, a year-round leader in cross-platform sports coverage, broadcasts a portfolio of events on the CBS Television Network, including THE NFL ON CBS; college football, including the SEC ON CBS; college basketball, including the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship; golf, including The Masters®, PGA Championship and PGA TOUR; soccer, including the UEFA Champions League and NWSL; and CBS SPORTS SPECTACULAR. In addition, the division includes CBS SPORTS NETWORK, the 24-hour cable home of CBS Sports which televises live sports programming throughout the year, including college football and basketball games, UEFA Champions League and Europa League action, Italy's Serie A matches, Concacaf national team competitions, as well as a full slate of original programming and studio coverage. CBS Sports also delivers an extensive lineup of global soccer coverage on Paramount+, including every UEFA club competition match, all Serie A matches as well as Concacaf national team competitions, and produces INSIDE THE NFL for Paramount+. CBS Sports Digital's multi-platform offerings include CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports apps for mobile and connected TV devices; the 24/7 streaming sports news network CBS Sports HQ; 247Sports; MaxPreps; CBS Sports fantasy games; and SportsLine.

ABOUT SKECHERS USA, INC.

Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company™, based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in over 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and 4,355 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

