The Journal Record Awards MidFirst Bank the Beacon Award for Charitable Impact

OKLAHOMA CITY,, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 7, The Journal Record honored Oklahoma businesses for their contributions to the community at the 15th annual Beacon Awards celebration. MidFirst Bank is honored to be the recipient of the Beacon Award for Charitable Impact. https://journalrecord.com/2022/07/07/journal-record-reveals-2022-winners-of-beacon-awards/

MidFirst Bank Logo (PRNewswire)

According to The Journal Record, organizations in the charitable influence category demonstrate a company culture that encourages and supports volunteerism, charitable giving and community involvement by its members. MidFirst was nominated for its Pink Card, one of many cause-related Visa® debit cards offered by the bank.

The Pink Card program has raised more than $2.5 million for breast cancer research and awareness in Oklahoma since its launch in 2008. Supporting breast cancer research is important to MidFirst Bank, and their Pink Visa Debit Card program invites customers to join in this effort. To date, there are more than 10,400 Pink Card holders across Oklahoma.

New customers who open a MidFirst checking account with direct deposit and use the Pink Visa Debit Card will automatically generate a $50 donation from MidFirst Bank to either the OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center or Oklahoma Project Woman. In addition, each Pink Card transaction generates a donation of 5 cents when a customer conducts at least six transactions per month.

"Not only has the Pink Card program involved our employees, but it also involves the communities that MidFirst Bank serves," says MidFirst Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Records. "This cause-related card has been consistently requested by both new and existing customers, which makes the funds raised to date a true community-wide effort."

MidFirst is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the OKC Dodgers Pack the Park Pink and the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, as well as the Research Pillar sponsor for the More Than Pink OKC Walk.

The OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center is the recipient of the Pink Card donations in Oklahoma City, receiving more than $2 million to date. Additionally, Oklahoma Project Woman has received more than $300,000 in Pink Card donations in Tulsa.

Through similar debit card programs, MidFirst Bank customers have also helped raise more than $1 million for the American Heart Association and more than $500,000 for Arts Council Oklahoma City. The bank also partners with local schools to offer fundraising debit card programs.

"We are honored and humbled to have been selected as the Beacon Award for Charitable Impact winner by the Journal Record," says Jordan Jackson, Director of Charitable Giving. "It's a privilege to work for a company that continues to invest deeply in the communities it serves."

About MidFirst Bank

The Oklahoma City-based MidFirst Bank is the largest privately owned bank in the country, with $33 billion in assets. It has banking centers in Oklahoma, Arizona, Colorado and Texas. MidFirst Bank also operates 1st Century Bank as a division of MidFirst Bank in Southern California.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MidFirst Bank