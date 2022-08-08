Final Call for Submissions to the E.SUN Awards

International Category with Total Prize reach US$130,000

TAIPEI, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With its hundreds of mountains reach over 3,000 meters above sea level, Taiwan is home to a diversity of precious natural resources. Among its many mountains, Yushan or Mt. Jade Main Peak, at an elevation of 3,952 meters, is the highest, and has become a spiritual symbol of Taiwan.

Inspired by this spirit of Mt. Jade, E.SUN Bank was established in 1992 with the mission of becoming the best bank of the island. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, there are now 139 domestic branches and 28 business locations in 9 countries and regions.

In celebration of E.SUN Bank's 30th anniversary, the bank has established the E.SUN Awards to support art creations. This year, in addition to offering NT$1 million to the first prize winner, an international category has been included, looking at the depictions of the natural, cultural, and artistic beauty of Mt. Jade by artists worldwide, and to support creative talents.

The themes of the awards are the ecological landscapes and the historical and cultural characteristics of Yushan National Park. Oil, acrylic, and Eastern gouache paintings accepted. The submission opens until August 31, 2022 (23:59 TPE time). Participating Categories include General Public, Student, and International. Taiwan nationals may submit entries in the General Public and Student categories. Non-Taiwan national participants may submit entries in the international category.

In the International category, one first prize winner, up to three special prize winners, and one to five merit award winners will be chosen. The winners will receive prize, certificate, and special publication featuring the award-winning works. The total prize for the international category reaches US$130,000. The winning works in each category will be included in a traveling exhibition around Taiwan and the organizer will cover the shipping costs of works to Taiwan.

For more information, visit https://www.esunbank.com.tw/event/drawesun/esunbank_en.html

E.SUN Awards were previously held in 2012 and 2017 with enthusiastic support from artists with more than 2,800 works submitted. In addition to new submissions, established artists were also invited to exhibit together. Through their brush strokes, artists depict the diverse landscapes and rich sentiments toward the mountain while the public get to enjoy the authenticity and the beauty of art through the exhibition.

