Holiday Inn Club Vacations Celebrates its 40th Anniversary with Owner Appreciation Month and Weeklong Stay Sweepstakes

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, a national vacation ownership company, is kicking off celebrations for its 40th anniversary this month with a variety of programs, including its first-ever Owner Appreciation Month and a social media sweepstakes that will provide one winner with a free weeklong stay at any Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort.

Holiday Inn Club Vacations logo (PRNewswire)

In August 1982, Kemmons Wilson, the founder of Holiday Inn, opened Holiday Inn Club Vacations at Orange Lake Resort in Orlando, Florida. At the time of its opening, the resort – known as Orange Lake Country Club – was 372 acres in size and included 32 villas. Now, the vast property spans over 1,100 acres and houses more than 2,400 villas.

"We opened Orange Lake Resort with families in mind. We chose Orlando, Florida, a destination beloved by families. And instead of traditional hotel rooms, we built home-away-from-home accommodations perfect for families of all sizes," said Spence Wilson, Chairman of the Board for Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated and eldest son of Kemmons Wilson. "We've evolved the way we send families on vacation and expanded the destinations and experiences we offer; however, our purpose of bringing families closer together through travel remains unchanged."

In honor of this milestone anniversary, the company introduced Owner Appreciation Month, a month-long program that provides exclusive offers and discounts for Holiday Inn Club Vacations owners and Club members. Additionally, the company is running a sweepstakes on its Facebook and Instagram pages throughout August with a grand prize of a free six-night, seven-day stay at any Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort. To enter the sweepstakes, participants must follow instructions provided on the social media pages. Full terms and conditions are available here.

At the company's flagship Orange Lake Resort in Orlando, Florida, guests will also be able to enjoy anniversary-themed décor and interactive activations. Longstanding owners and Club members who have been traveling to Orange Lake Resort for 35+ years will receive a special commemorative gift at check-in.

"While this marks the anniversary of our flagship resort's opening, it's really a celebration of the families who have traveled to our resorts over the past four decades," said John Staten, President and Chief Executive Officer of Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated. "The last 40 years have been defined by exponential growth. As we look to the future, our focus will be on coupling growth with innovation. We will continue expanding our network and offerings, while improving and reinventing the brand to fit exactly how families want to travel."

Since the opening of Orange Lake Resort in 1982, Holiday Inn Club Vacations has grown from a single-site resort to a national vacation ownership brand with 28 properties located across the U.S. For more information on the company and its network of resorts, visit holidayinnclub.com.

About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated

Encompassing 28 resorts across 14 U.S. states, Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is a resort, real estate and travel company with a mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering easy-to-plan, memorable vacation experiences that strengthen families.

Based in Orlando, Fla., the company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when it was established by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson with the opening of the company's flagship property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations® at Orange Lake Resort next to Orlando's Walt Disney World® Resort.

Today, the Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort portfolio spans across the United States. Throughout its history, the company has maintained the core family values true to its founding Wilson family, while aggressively pursuing growth, transforming its member engagement model and building an industry-leading team passionate about the guest experience.

Media Contact:

Ashley Pipa, Holiday Inn Club Vacations

407.315.8866

apipa@holidayinnclub.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Holiday Inn Club Vacations