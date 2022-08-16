Player Wins $361,706.82 on $uper Hit$ Jackpot$® at Border Casino

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A lucky player recently had a super day at Border Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma, hitting a $uper Hit$ Jackpot$TM progressive jackpot for $361,706.82 on the Star Spangled 7s Super HitsTM slot game.

$uper Hit$ Jackpot$ is a 3-reel mechanical wide area progressive with a starting jackpot of $250,000. Games featuring $uper Hit$ Jackpot$ include Bourbon StreetTM, Ca$h BarnTM, Crazy CherryTM, Gems & JewelsTM, Hot Red RubyTM, The King of CoinTM, Lucky DuckyTM, Mr. Money BagsTM, Reel FeverTM, Smooth as SilkTM, and Star Spangled SevensTM.

Border Casino is conveniently located off Exit 1 of I-35 near the Oklahoma/Texas border. It is home to over 2,300 electronic games across 88,000 square feet of gaming floor.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,500 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

