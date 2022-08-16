RainFocus Ranks No. 3713 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 136%

RainFocus Ranks No. 3713 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 136%

Appearing on the list for the second time, the Inc. 5000 is a prestigious recognition for RainFocus amid challenging market conditions

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. has revealed that RainFocus ™, provider of the next-generation enterprise event marketing platform, ranks No. 3713 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The placement highlights RainFocus' strong performance and growth strategy.

RainFocus (PRNewsfoto/RainFocus) (PRNewswire)

"It's an esteemed honor to be recognized again on this year's Inc. 5000 list," says JR Sherman, CEO of RainFocus. "This award is a testament to the hard work and commitment from our entire organization, and the ongoing trust we receive from our partners and clients to deliver a leading platform. I'm proud of the growth we've achieved and to be working with a group of resilient people who continue to propel our company forward."

The Inc. 5000 list ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period. It is a hallmark of entrepreneurial success and the place where future household names first make their mark. This year's list proved especially impressive given the challenges companies needed to overcome, including supply chain issues, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

RainFocus is equipped with the knowledge and expertise to navigate turbulent times. Members of the executive leadership team have led organizations through multiple previous economic downslides and have a deep history of emerging with better services and a more powerful platform.

This year's recognition showcases RainFocus' ongoing commitment to developing a flexible, scalable, and secure platform with data at the core. The company continues to invest in enhancing its platform and services; delivering confidence to clients; and developing innovation within attendee experience, exhibitor activation, and speaker enablement at its clients' world-class events.

Having just hired a new chief people officer and chief customer officer, and boasting an increased headcount of 126% over the last 12 months, RainFocus remains dedicated to the growth of its employees and clients.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About RainFocus

RainFocus is the next-generation event marketing platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation seamlessly across in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. For more information, visit www.rainfocus.com .

Additional Resources

Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram . Join the conversation with RainFocus on, and

request a demo . Visit RainFocus.com to learn more about our event marketing and management platform. If you're ready to get started,

Learn more . Discover RainFocus On Demand, the go-to learning destination for event industry leaders to discover the latest trends, thought leadership, and best practices, delivered on demand – any time, anywhere.

Apply today . Are you interested in joining the RainFocus Partner Program?

Apply here . Grow your career and help reshape the events industry at RainFocus.

Media Contact

Jessica Johnson

jessica.johnson@rainfocus.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RainFocus