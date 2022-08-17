Massage Heights Adds 7th Retreat in the Greater Austin

Dripping Springs Now Open as Demand for Holistic Wellness Options Grows

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Heights, the franchise known for its resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services strengthens its brand presence by adding its newest location in Dripping Springs. The retreat located just west of Austin, Texas opened last month to provide better accessibility to consumers in the suburban area.

Massage Heights (PRNewsfoto/Massage Heights) (PRNewswire)

This retreat marks the seventh location in the area, and 54 for the home-based state of Texas.

The local entrepreneurs behind the latest retreat are Joe Kelly and Patrick Kinsella whose retreat is located at 12680 W. US 290, Suite 140 in Austin, TX 78737. Together they have a background of over 20 years in retail management. They have lived in Austin for over 20 years and have been in the Dripping Springs area for the last four.

"While there is a significant amount of Massage Heights Retreats throughout Austin, we wanted to offer the community of Dripping Springs better access to our personalized massage and facial services," said franchisee Patrick Kinsella. "As one of the only wellness businesses in the area that focuses 100% on massage and skin therapy, we are already hearing positive feedback from members who are eager to utilize our top-quality services."

The Dripping Springs' population, along with most central Texas cities, continues to grow as areas develop.

The 2022 Franchising Outlook report by the International Franchise Association, reported Texas as one of the top 10 states for franchise growth in 2022. In addition, the 2022 franchising outlook for the Southwest region estimated 112,718 total establishments by yearend, employing over 1.1 million workers and contributing $109.9 billion in output to the U.S. economy.

"Individuals across the globe are prioritizing their physical and mental health now more than ever before," said CEO & President Susan Boresow. "As we continue to grow throughout the U.S., we look forward to providing communities access to our unparalleled, routine wellness services, and look forward to welcoming additional hands-on franchise partners like the ones we have throughout our home state."

About Massage Heights

The massage franchise started in 2004 and has grown to more than 120 Retreats throughout North America by providing personalized wellness treatment options through therapeutic massage and skincare services. Massage Heights is a family-owned massage and wellness franchise dedicated to elevating the lives of others by providing Members and Guests with professional, affordable and resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services. For more information about Massage Heights and its franchise opportunities, please visit MassageHeightsFranchise.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Massage Heights