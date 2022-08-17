Mosquito Squad Appoints New Entomologist Emma Grace Crumbley

MACON, Ga., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosquito Squad , the largest mosquito and tick control franchise in North America, is pleased to announce the appointment of Emma Grace Crumbley as the in-house Entomologist. This new addition will provide Mosquito Squad with a specialized, educational approach when it comes to a full range of pests from mosquitoes to ticks.

"We are thrilled to expand our team with the addition of Emma Grace Crumbley as Mosquito Squad's entomologist,'' said Tom Swift, COO of Mosquito Squad. "She is an exemplary leader in the entomology industry, with a wealth of knowledge that will undoubtedly make invaluable contributions to our rapidly-growing franchise system."

Crumbley is a University of Georgia trained entomologist. She is passionate about insect education, scientific communication, and public, urban, and environmental health awareness. During her time at the University of Georgia, she earned two Bachelor of Science degrees in Applied Biotechnology and Entomology and served as the President of the Undergraduate Entomology Club. In addition, she was also the Head Zookeeper at the UGA Insect Zoo.

Through her role at Mosquito Squad, she will use her expertise to educate customers and make the topic of bugs engaging through her personality as "Emma the Entomologist" that will be featured on blog content, social media interactions and more. She will also be responsible for continuing to research the growth, nutrition, behavior and how insects interact with plants, humans, and animals.

"As Mosquito Squad's new entomologist, I'm excited to support the team with my knowledge in the pest arena,'' said Emma Grace Crumbley, Entomologist at Mosquito Squad. "Through my expansive education on pests I can offer a fresh and unique approach to Mosquito Squad."

About Mosquito Squad

With approximately 230 franchise locations in the United States, Mosquito Squad specializes in helping to eliminate mosquitoes and ticks from outdoor living spaces, allowing consumers to enjoy their yards, outdoor living spaces, special events and green spaces. For more information, visit http://www.MosquitoSquad.com and http://MosquitoSquadFranchise.com . Follow Mosquito Squad on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

