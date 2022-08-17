North Island Credit Union Provides 500 Back-to-School Backpacks & Supplies to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Aug 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego to make the new school year a little bit easier for hundreds of Club kids and their families. The credit union recently provided 500 backpacks and school supplies to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego as part of its annual Back 2 School Drive.

(L-R, back row) North Island Credit Union VP, Regional Manager Therese Caballes; VP, North Island Branch Manager Dino Santos; and VP, Kearny Mesa Branch Manager Nora Kulato distribute backpacks to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego Club kids. (PRNewswire)

Backpacks were donated by North Island Credit Union, its employees, and members in a July branch drive, with school supplies by the credit union. The backpacks will be distributed to elementary through high school-aged students participating in Club programs across San Diego County prior to the start of the fall school year.

"Assisting our students and teachers in the important work of learning is a fundamental part of our community commitment. Every student deserves a great start to the school year, and that includes having the tools they need to succeed. We thank our members and employees for so generously joining us in helping ensure the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego kids return to the classroom in August ready to learn," said North Island Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell.

Sommer Cartier, Director of Corporate Partnerships, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego, said, "The start of the school year can be incredibly stressful for many families across San Diego. Without access to resources and support, it can be difficult to provide children with the supplies needed to start the school year off right. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego's Back 2 School Drive exists to help ease the pressure families face each fall by preparing their students heading back to school. Thanks to the support of generous community partners, our Boys & Girls Club members start each new school year with the essential supplies needed to excel in the classroom."

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego changes lives through quality youth programs and guidance in a safe, affordable and fun environment. The Clubs serve kids ages 5-18 at 20 community-based sites countywide, making a difference in the lives of San Diego's future leaders – today's youth. Through its Back 2 School Drive, its members receive all the basic necessities to start the school year off right.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union



California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

About the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego



The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that CHANGES LIVES through quality programs and guidance in a safe, affordable, and fun environment. We serve kids ages 5-18 with programs focused on ACADEMIC SUCCESS, CHARACTER DEVELOPMENT, and HEALTHY LIFESTYLES at 19 community-based sites countywide. We cover a service area of over 2,000 square miles from National City to Borrego Springs. To find an open Club that serves your community or donate, please visit SDYouth.org or call 858.866.0591.

