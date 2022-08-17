Skedda Partners with Five Elms Capital to Modernize Space Management and Scheduling

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skedda, a leading global space management and scheduling platform serving over 12,000 customers, today announced a strategic growth investment from Five Elms Capital, a leading global investor in high-growth B2B software companies. The investment and partnership will fuel the scaling of the team and the release of additional products and features built to simplify the complexities of space management and scheduling.

Skedda (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to partner with an investor with so much expertise scaling B2B software companies, and with such deep experience in both the workplace and academic settings," said Jonathan Fagg, Co-Founder of Skedda. "The complexities of space scheduling and the hassle of manual solutions have only deepened in recent years, and we are excited to accelerate our execution in simplifying these processes for our customers."

The Skedda platform digitizes and automates the booking, scheduling, and management of physical spaces, enabling flexible usage and saving customers time and money by drastically reducing administrative burden. As the world shifts to a more flexible, self-service, data-driven approach to space utilization, Skedda's web and mobile platform enables customers and end users to quickly and easily book and manage rooms, desks, studios, labs, and more.

As part of the transaction, Mark Gentry will join Skedda as Chief Executive Officer, working alongside founders Jonathan Fagg, Ryan McBride, and Sam Maurus. Previous to Skedda, Gentry was Chief Operating Officer and President of former Five Elms portfolio company Service Fusion, which grew nearly 8x during his four year tenure.

"We are in the midst of a tectonic shift in how people interact with physical spaces - in the workplace, at school, and in our communities more broadly," said Gentry. "Skedda has built a market-leading space management and scheduling product with an unmatched user experience and customizability, and with customer satisfaction levels that stand alone. I am excited to help Skedda continue to build the dominant player in the space management and scheduling market."

About Skedda

Skedda is a leading global space management and scheduling platform, serving over 12,000 customers and nearly two million users. The company's product serves customers across multiple verticals including workplace, academic, studio, and athletic settings with functionality including floor plan visualizations, space booking and management, utilization reports and analytics, and payments functionality, as well as integrations with key workplace tools like Microsoft365 and Google Workspace.

About Five Elms Capital

Five Elms Capital is a leading global investor in high-growth, world-class B2B software businesses that users love. Five Elms provides capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders. Five Elms maintains offices in North America and Europe and invests in the best software platforms globally.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skedda