Udacity Expands Executive Leadership Team with Key Promotions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Udacity , the digital talent transformation platform, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with three promotions including Ayah Shashaa (she/her) as Chief Strategy and Business Operations Officer; Samuel Schofield (he/him) as Chief Revenue Officer; and Derrick Alesevich (he/him) as Chief Legal and Administrative Officer. This follows the recent appointment of Sarah Reynolds (they/them) as Chief Marketing Officer.

Udacity (PRNewswire)

Talent development is at the core of Udacity's offering, and this leadership team growth demonstrates the company's commitment to its mission of empowering life-long career development, with all three new appointees being promoted internally.

Ayah Shashaa steps up as Chief Strategy and Business Operations Officer, after spending close to five years at Udacity as Global Vice President of Societal Impact. In her new role, Shashaa will oversee the strategic direction of Udacity, aligning the planning, implementation, and execution of the company's growth mission.

As the former Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales, Sam Schofield joins Udacity's C-suite with his promotion to Chief Revenue Officer. Schofield will be responsible for all institutional revenue-generation activities worldwide, and will oversee Udacity's Government partnership team.

Also joining Udacity's executive leadership team is Derrick Alesevich, the company's former Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. In his new role as Chief Legal and Administrative Officer, Alesevich will oversee Udacity's Legal and People teams.

"I'm delighted to see the promotions of Ayah, Sam, and Derrick. Personal development is at the core of what we do and I'm beyond thrilled to see my colleagues grow and expand their roles in the company," said Gabriel Dalporto, CEO of Udacity.

About Udacity

Udacity changes lives, businesses, and nations through radical talent transformation in digital technologies. Udacity's global, online talent transformation platform focuses on in-demand digital technologies, mentor support, and project-based learning taught by industry experts. Programs include real-world content for job-ready competencies in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, autonomous systems, and cloud computing, among other disciplines. Udacity has more than 100 enterprise customers including Airbus, Bertelsmann, BNP Paribas, Leidos, Mazda, and the United States Air Force. Udacity collaborates with more than 200 global industry partners including Google, Mercedes-Benz, and NVIDIA to power technical education. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., the private company has operations in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Germany, India, and the United Arab Emirates. Udacity has raised $163 million in funding to date from investors including Bertelsmann, Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures, and Drive Capital.

For more information, please visit www.udacity.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Udacity