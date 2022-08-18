BlueHalo's Continued Growth Drives Campus Expansion with Opening of New State-of-the-Art R&D and Manufacturing Facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BlueHalo expands its Albuquerque, New Mexico campus–opening the doors to its new 73,000-square-foot research and development, manufacturing, and office space within Sandia Science and Technology Park (SS&TP). Local, state, and federal partners were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the occasion alongside BlueHalo executives and team members.

BlueHalo opened the doors to its new 73,000-square-foot research and development, manufacturing, and office facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Thursday, August 18th. (PRNewswire)

"We are fortunate to have strong partnerships with leaders from across New Mexico and the local Albuquerque community as we partner to transform the state into a hub of space technology," said Jonathan Moneymaker, BlueHalo Chief Executive Officer. "These partnerships–along with our investments in leading facilities and a strong workforce–will enable BlueHalo to not only meet the demand for current products and programs but to collaborate, innovate, and develop our nation's next technological breakthroughs critical to National Security."

The opening of the new facility comes as BlueHalo announced last month an additional lease of the neighboring 1300 Eubank SE property, bringing the company's total Albuquerque footprint to over 200,000 square feet. This state-of-the-art campus will accommodate continued technology innovation and rapid transition to manufacturing for BlueHalo products across multiple mission areas, including Advanced Radio Frequency (RF) Systems; Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) and Directed Energy; Laser Communications; and Space-Qualified Electronics and Systems, such as Stabilized Precision Optics and Tracking (SPOT) products.

"It is no accident that New Mexico has become the national leader in a wide range of new and emerging defense technologies. The success of homegrown companies like BlueHalo is the direct result of strategic investments over many years in the sustained success of program management and acquisition entities housed within our state's national defense labs and military installations," said U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM). "BlueHalo's rapid growth in particular—as evidenced by this brand-new, dedicated manufacturing facility—is emblematic of how successful we have been in building a thriving local innovation ecosystem both inside and outside the fence line at Kirtland Air Force Base and in close partnership with the Air Force Research Lab. I am so proud to see how far this work has come, and I commend everyone who has gone above and beyond to ensure our service members are equipped with the best defense technologies in the world."

BlueHalo currently employs 300 professionals on its SS&TP campus, including researchers, engineers, hardware and software developers, and security and intelligence experts. The new facility will create more than 70 additional jobs with an average salary of $90,000.

"Blue Halo's expansion at the Sandia Science and Technology Park demonstrates again that New Mexico's partnerships can help drive innovation and develop vital, breakthrough technologies," said New Mexico Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes. "The State is proud to support this company and I congratulate Blue Halo as it moves forward creating 70 new jobs, bringing its skilled Albuquerque workforce to almost 400 employees."

Since BlueHalo first announced its plan to renovate the Gibson SE facility in March, company leaders have worked with commercial realtor David Hill of NAI SunVista and the architecture firm of Dekker/Perich/Sabatini along with construction consultant David Doyle and Jeff Slopek and Matt Martinez of Klinger Constructors, LLC to transform the facility. In addition to expanded office space, the new location features highly-equipped research and development labs, a sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF), and 37,000 square feet of high-bay manufacturing space.

"The new BlueHalo facility and Albuquerque expansion is a testament to the technology innovation and dedication of our employees, partners, and customers," said Katie Selbe, BlueHalo Chief Operating Officer. "The expanded capacity we gain, combined with our firm commitment to the development of inspired engineering innovation, people, and mission will poise BlueHalo to continue leading the transformation and facilitate the delivery of new technologies across multiple mission areas of national defense."

"The future of directed energy and aerospace will be built in Albuquerque," said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. "A lot of folks across government, business, and throughout this city's talented workforce have worked hard to ensure that. BlueHalo's continuing investment in this community is bringing more high-quality research and manufacturing jobs and it is another clear indicator that Albuquerque has the infrastructure and talent to lead in this high-growth industry."

About BlueHalo

BlueHalo is purpose-built to provide industry-leading capabilities in the domains of Space Superiority, Space Technology, Directed Energy/Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS), Autonomy, Advanced Radio Frequency (RF), Cyber, and Signals Intelligence (SIGINT). BlueHalo focuses on inspired engineering to develop, transition, and field next-generation capabilities to solve the most complex challenges of our customers' critical missions and reestablish our national security posture in the near-peer contested arena. www.bluehalo.com

