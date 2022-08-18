Euclid Transactional Opens Stockholm Office

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Transactional, a leading managing general agent focused on transactional insurance underwriting, today announced the opening of its new Stockholm office which will be led by Vice President, Willy Edholm Fjellstad. The new office will further strengthen the firm's capabilities in the Nordic region and expand its substantial expertise across the United Kingdom (UK), continental Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Willy joined Euclid Transactional in January and has extensive experience advising a wide range of clients from industrial companies, entrepreneurs and growth companies to multinational groups, global investment banks and private equity on complex domestic and cross-border M&A transactions. He brings considerable practical M&A expertise, having worked as a lawyer within the M&A/PE group at one of the leading Swedish law firms, Setterwalls.

"We've seen significant ongoing demand from clients in the Nordic region and this has only increased since the launch of our Copenhagen office last year. We are thrilled to continue expanding our reach and providing additional support to this market through our new Stockholm office," said Carl Christian Rösiö, Principal of Euclid Transactional EMEA. "Willy is a strong leader and underwriter, and we are confident his local presence in Stockholm will be a great asset to our Nordic clients."

Willy will be joined by analyst Alexandra Von Reis Marlevi, who will begin work with the Stockholm office in 2023.

Euclid Transactional's EMEA practice has grown significantly since its inception in 2018 and today features more than 30 team members across offices in London, Frankfurt, Stockholm, and Copenhagen.

Since its founding, Euclid Transactional EMEA has underwritten over 850 transactional risk policies, insuring deals with a combined value of nearly GBP 600 billion.

About Euclid Transactional

Euclid Transactional, LLC is a managing general agency specializing in the underwriting of representations & warranties, tax liability, contingent liability and other transactional insurance coverages. Operated by one of the industry's largest teams of experienced underwriters and claims executives, Euclid Transactional provides the size and security of a large insurer with the customer service of a boutique. The firm has offices in New York, London, Chicago, Frankfurt, Toronto, Copenhagen and Stockholm, and offers full-service underwriting for deals across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Euclid Transactional is a subsidiary of Euclid Insurance Services, a program administrator that provides its subsidiaries with advisory, accounting, information technology and human resource services. Euclid Transactional's insurance capacity is provided by premier insurers, all of which are rated AM Best A (Excellent) or better.

