Miller Ink named to Los Angeles Business Journal's "Best Places to Work" List

Miller Ink's appointment to list of industry leaders affirms its commitment to employee well-being

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Miller Ink, a strategic and crisis communications firm, announced that it has been named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's list of the "Best Places to Work." The Los Angeles Business Journal compiles an annual list of organizations in Southern California that score highly on measures of employee engagement and satisfaction and named Miller Ink as one of this year's top performers in the small-size company category.

Miller Ink Logo (PRNewswire)

"I am thrilled that Miller Ink has been recognized for its commitment to building an organization that promotes positivity, accountability, and excellence—and for building an environment in which all employees can grow and thrive," said Miller Ink Founder and CEO Nathan Miller.

Miller Ink was recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal after its diverse team of communications professionals completed anonymous surveys, rating the organization on a variety of employment-related metrics. The Los Angeles Business Journal and Workforce Research Group created this sixteenth annual program and survey to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Los Angeles.

This announcement comes as Miller Ink continues to grow its team and help its clients find their voices, tell their stories, and achieve their goals.

About Miller Ink: Miller Ink is a strategic communications and crisis management firm based in Los Angeles that helps high-profile individuals, nonprofits, and companies—as well as the attorneys, accountants, and advisors who serve them—achieve their public relations goals.

