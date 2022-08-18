Pet Releaf, the Original Plant-Based Pet Health Brand, Launches Line of CBD Dog Grooming Products

New plant-based, limited-ingredient shampoos and conditioners deliver on the brand's mission — providing pets and their parents with the highest quality CBD solutions.

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Releaf, the industry's first and leading plant-based pet health brand, is announcing a brand-new line of grooming products ahead of SuperZoo, North America's largest pet retailer event. Formulated by their expert veterinary staff, the new collection includes four plant-powered shampoos and conditioners.

"We are thrilled to enter the grooming category for the first time this year, and give pet parents all-natural, plant-based grooming options for their dogs," said Co-Founder Chelsea Gennings.

The four Skin & Coat Releaf shampoos and conditioners are expertly formulated with all-natural, plant-based ingredients like organic aloe vera extract, organic chamomile, and USDA organic full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring cannabinoids. Pet Releaf's Grooming products are all made in an FDA-registered facility in the U.S.

In an effort to give pet owners a safe, plant-based, limited-ingredient option for their dogs, Skin & Coat Releaf products are hypoallergenic, dye-free, vegan-friendly, Pet PH-balanced, detergent-free, and cruelty-free. Continuing their sustainability efforts, Pet Releaf's new line makes grooming better for pets and the planet.

New products include:

Skin & Coat Releaf Shampoo Itchy & Dry Skin Formula: For dogs that struggle with hot spots, dryness, and scratching, this plant-based shampoo includes ingredients like organic aloe, organic oatmeal, and organic full spectrum hemp extract with CBD to promote healthy, itch-free skin.

Skin & Coat Releaf Shampoo Sensitive Skin Formula: A fragrance-free, plant-based shampoo formulated with organic aloe, organic chamomile, organic calendula, and organic full spectrum hemp extract with CBD, this sensitive formula is designed for dogs of any age sensitive to regular grooming products.

Skin & Coat Releaf 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner: Formulated with organic aloe, kelp, organic oat protein, shea butter, and organic full spectrum hemp extract with CBD, this plant-based shampoo/conditioner is designed for dogs as an easy to use, grooming product.

Skin & Coat Releaf Conditioner Soothing & Silkening Formula: For dogs with coarse or long hair who need a little extra conditioning, this plant-based conditioner includes silk protein, argan oil, and organic full spectrum hemp extract with CBD to give your dog a smooth, silky coat.

To learn more about Pet Releaf, visit petreleaf.com.

About Pet Releaf

Pet Releaf is the original plant-based pet health brand — supporting pets, their parents, and the planet with sustainably made, veterinarian-formulated hemp-based solutions. Since its founding more than a decade ago, the company has led the industry with its commitment to education, transparency, and most of all, effectiveness, and has transformed the lives of more than 4 million pets and their families. Sourced on regenerative farms in Colorado and awarded the NASC quality seal, Pet Releaf's products help reduce discomfort and irritation, support calm behavior and optimal digestion, and promote long-term health and general wellness. Learn more at petreleaf.com.

