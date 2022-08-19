ASUS Announces New AMD X670E Motherboards at Canadian National Expo

Next Generation AM5 platform for Ryzen 7000 CPUs with support for DDR5, PCIe 5.0, and WiFi 6E

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS today announced a new generation of AMD-based motherboards to accompany the ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme and support the latest Ryzen 7000 processors: the ROG Crosshair X670E Hero, the ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi, and the TUF Gaming X670E-Plus WiFi.

ASUS today announced a new generation of X670 AMD-based motherboards to support the latest Ryzen 7000 processors.

The Power of Five

Introducing the new generation of AMD ROG motherboards: the X670E series. Featuring support for DDR5 memory modules and PCIe 5.0 devices, the ROG Crosshair X670E Hero, ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi, and TUF Gaming X670E-Plus WiFi is equipped with improved bandwidth capabilities, stability, and overall connectivity.

ASUS Q-Design Features

All three boards feature the latest ASUS Q-Design innovations. The ROG Crosshair X670E Hero and ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi includes the PCIe Q-Release button, a feature that lets users release their graphics card from the PCIe slot with one press.

In addition, all three featured motherboards will include the single-sided Q-DIMM latching design to ensure ease of installation and allowing memory sticks to hold firmly in place.

Lastly, the boards include the M.2 Q-latch, allowing users to secure or loosen an M.2 drive with just their fingertips.

ROG Crosshair X670E Hero

The flagship in the Crosshair X670E lineup, the ROG Crosshair X670E Hero bridges the gap between professional PC builders and everyday gamers, allowing all users to construct a high-performance showcase PC. With its 18+2 teamed power stages rated for 110A and substantial integrated heatsinks, the X670E Hero delivers stable power at cooler temperatures.

The X670E Hero is equipped for the next generation, featuring a pair of PCIe 5.0x16 slots to support next-gen graphics cards, a PCIe 5.00 M.2 card, and WiFi 6E capability for unhindered wireless networking. ESS ES9218PQ Quad DAC provides pristine audio to the front-panel output.

Dark hues predominate the surface of the ROG Crosshair X670E Hero, providing an intense aesthetic for PC builds. Polymo lighting and a luminous RGB pattern across the integrated I/O shield delivers a microstructural array of light and color.

ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi

The ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi merges the best of form and function into balanced gaming performance. The board features 18+2 teamed power stages rated for 11A and a large, bundled M.2 heatsink to deliver a stable stream of power and thermal performance to the AMD CPU.

In addition to the PCIe Slot Q-Release button, the ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi also features an integrated power button on the motherboard and spare M.2 thermal pads to ensure optimal pre-testing and future replacements.

Angular accents sweep across the board's heatsinks alongside distinctive ROG iconography, accompanied by an illuminated acrylic display on the integrated I/O shield.

TUF Gaming X670E-Plus WiFi

The TUF Gaming X670E-Plus WiFi delivers performance in a durable and practical form. The board includes a PCIe Gen 5.0 x 16 slot, four M.2 slots

Featuring a simple, clean aesthetic and badges on the integrated I/O shield, the TUF Gaming X670E-Plus WiFi also includes the latest ASUS Q-Design features, including an intuitive Q-LED agnostic array that gives users a quick glance on the status of their build.

About Canadian National Expo (CNE)

The ASUS ROG and TUF Gaming X670E motherboard lineup will be displayed at the Canadian National Expo in Toronto, Canada between August 19-21. Stop by the ASUS Booth (#6001) for an exclusive up-close look.

For more information about CNE and ASUS ROG X670E motherboards, please visit www.asus.com/ca-en/site/cne2022/.

PRESS KIT

The press photos for the X670E motherboards are available here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/avqva8ut1s3imbp/AABz3HwSmMBhNWjj-GqNCGqma?dl=0

Notes to Editors

ASUS Global News: https://www.asus.com/news

ASUS Global Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus

ASUS Global Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/asus

ASUS X670E Series Motherboard Landing Page: https://www.asus.com/microsite/motherboard/AMD-AM5-X670-B650/

ASUS AM5 EdgeUp Guide: https://edgeup.asus.com/2022/three-new-x670e-motherboards-break-cover-from-rog-rog-strix-and-tuf-gaming

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation, and design, and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

View original content:

SOURCE ASUS Computer International