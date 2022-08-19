Decision Point Center is In-Network with Shasta Insurance

Decision Point Center, an addiction and dual-diagnosis treatment center in Prescott, Arizona is in-network with Shasta Insurance, which can significantly reduce or eliminate out-of-pocket costs for many patients.

PRESCOTT, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Decision Point Center, one of the leading addiction and dual-diagnosis treatment centers in the Arizona region, is now in-network with Shasta Insurance. As an in-network addiction treatment provider, Decision Point Center can offer its treatments and programs to Shasta Insurance members at significantly reduced rates, which can result in no out-of-pocket costs for many patients. It is a great opportunity to get high-quality care that is also highly affordable.

Shasta is a third-party health insurance and health plan administrator that focuses on plan administration for Native Americans. Before Shasta was established in 2008, many health insurance plans specifically for Native American policyholders were notoriously difficult to administrate, which made matters more complicated for people who needed to use the plan to get healthcare. As Shasta has grown as a third-party administrator of self-funded benefit plans, more and more people in Native American communities have been able to use it to get the specialized treatment they have long needed.

As an addiction and dual-diagnosis treatment center, Decision Point Center is equipped to help patients who are struggling with substance addiction and/or mental health difficulties. Oftentimes, mental health difficulties can cause or exacerbate substance use disorders. By targeting both issues with specialized care, Decision Point Center offers effective treatment programs that few other rehab centers in Arizona can offer. The in-network status with Shasta Insurance further improves its treatment programs by reducing or completely removing out-of-pocket costs.

Shasta Insurance used at Decision Point Center can help pay for:

Residential inpatient rehab

Intensive outpatient program

Individual Therapy & Family Therapy

Trauma Therapy

Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT)

Dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT)

Relapse prevention therapy

For more information about Shasta Administrative Services and Insurance, inquiring parties can visit www.shastatpa.com. Anyone interested in using a Shasta insurance plan at Decision Point Center in Prescott, Arizona for addiction treatment or dual-diagnosis treatment should visit the rehab center's website at www.decisionpointcenter.com.

