Redlight Finance (REDLC) Gets Listed on XT.com With USDT Trading Pair

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.com , the world's first social infused digital asset trading platform, is delighted to announce that it will soon list the Redlight Finance (REDLC) coin on August 20, 2022, at 13:00 (UTC). REDLC/USDT is the available trading pair that will be onboarded under the exchange's Main Zone (Metaverse).

REDLC is a blockchain governance coin of the Redlight Finance ecosystem. It functions as the platform's primary medium of exchange for all transactions. Redlight Finance aims to solve blockchain scalability, security, and decentralization challenges through its optimized gasless blockchain. Without the involvement of a third party, Redlight Finance's main objective is to showcase how REDLC can serve as the true bridge from the DeFi world to the real world without any hassle.

XT.com encourages crypto enthusiasts and REDLC coin holders to proceed with depositing crypto assets on August 19, 2022, at 13:00 (UTC). Furthermore, everyone can participate in and capitalize on (REDLC) by trading it. XT.com will offer REDLC/USDT withdrawal options specifically on August 21, 2022, at 13:00 (UTC).

The XT team highlights that, in line with their continuous coin listing, this forms a huge part of their long-term goal of building an efficient, secure, and inclusive virtual asset ecosystem for its users. Investors are welcome to take advantage of the listing to make a liveable income by trading REDLC/USDT when it goes live.

Jonathan Shih, the Head of MEA (Middle East & Africa) at XT.com, exclaimed, "We are delighted to partner with Redlight Finance (REDLC), and have their coin listed on our platform. By onboarding the REDLC coin for trading, we will further extend our arms and support Redlight Finance to achieve its aims of solving the security, decentralization, and scalability trilemmas of blockchain by projecting its REDLC utility coin on our exchange for trading."

About Redlight Finance (REDLC)

Redlight Finance is a Layer 1 (L1) Ethereum Virtual Machine compatible blockchain. It aims to solve the three main trilemmas of blockchain, which include scalability, decentralization, and security. Moreover, one of Redlight Finance's goals is to provide a sophisticated blockchain bridge to close the gap between the DeFi world and the real world and connect hospitals, financial institutions, and other governmental organizations to securely transition into Web3. To achieve this, the company has developed its one-of-a-kind gasless blockchain with an intuitive use case for traditional crypto investors by integrating smart contracts.

About XT.com

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.com is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.com now serves more than 4.5 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, and 30+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, XT.com also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.com.

