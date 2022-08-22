AXA XL expands Commercial Bonds capabilities in Canada and appoints Cedric Franklin as VP, Regional Director Commercial Bonds

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To address continued demand for Commercial Bonds from businesses in the country, AXA XL has appointed Cedric Franklin as VP, Regional Director, Canada. Renato Rodrigues, Country Manager, said: "We are very excited to expand our Commercial Bond expertise in Canada. Cedric's specialized background will be of great service to our growing business while we continue to strengthen existing relationships with clients and brokers from both the public and private sectors."

Based in Toronto, Mr. Franklin will work closely with Alex Barker, Head of Specialty Insurance for Canada and Pat Dougherty, Global Head of Commercial Bonds. He is tasked with leading the continued growth of Commercial Bonds business in the country through partnering directly with Canadian clients and their brokers.

Commenting on the appointment, Alex Barker, Head of Specialty, Canada added: "Cedric is an expert in his field and an excellent addition to our team of talented specialty insurance leaders. He will be working closely with our key brokers, banks and investors who see the unique growth opportunities that Commercial Bonds provide."

Mr. Franklin joins from BFL Canada where he served as Vice President, Surety. He has a degree in Civil Law from the University of Ottawa, a Master's in International & European Relations from the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands and an MBA from the Grande École E.M Grenoble, France.

AXA XL offers a comprehensive set of commercial bond products including supply, customs, license and permit, lost instrument, court bonds (appeal, admiralty, bankruptcy trustee), depository, performance and payment for service providers, subdivision, reclamation, closure / post closure, workers compensation and utility.

Follow AXA XL on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AXA XL[1] AXA XL1, the property & casualty and specialty risk division of AXA, provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com ABOUT AXA XL1 INSURANCE AXA XL1 Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

1AXA XL is a division of AXA Group providing products and services through four business groups: AXA XL Insurance, AXA XL Reinsurance and AXA XL Risk Consulting.

View original content:

SOURCE AXA XL