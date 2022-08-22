Grammy® Award Winning and Multi-Platinum Artist Ariana Grande Enters the Body Care Category with New God is a Woman Clean Body Line

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Grammy® Award winner Ariana Grande has officially taken her top-selling fragrance portfolio into a new product category with the launch of the God is a Woman Body Line, as a global exclusive with Ulta Beauty. The line debuts today on Ulta.com and will be available in Ulta Beauty stores nation-wide starting August 28th. As Grande continues to expand her presence in beauty and fragrance it was a natural step to expand the globally successful God is a Woman clean fragrance line into a self-care line of body products.

"Creating fragrances and developing products that I love and can share with my fans is such a rewarding creative process," says Ariana Grande. "My favorite part of my personal routine includes exfoliating with the body scrub and finishing with our hydrating lotion or body oil. I am obsessed with this line and particularly with the scrub since it's all about nourishing and caring for your skin. I am so excited for everyone to try this collection!"

As an extension of the brands commitment to continuing to develop clean beauty products, the God is a Woman Body Line upholds the standards of Ulta Beauty's Conscious Beauty Program, meaning the products are made with Clean Ingredients, are Cruelty Free and Vegan.

"For years Ulta Beauty guests have loved Ariana Grande fragrances, and we know they'll embrace the God Is A Woman body collection with the same passion and enthusiasm," says Penny Coy, Vice President Merchandising at Ulta Beauty. "As the proud retail partner, we're delighted to exclusively offer this extension to an already beloved brand that will provide guests even more possibilities to discover self-care essentials that smell great and feel even better."

THE PRODUCTS

The new God is a Woman Body Line includes a skin-softening Body Scrub Soufflé, a rich and soothing Luxurious Body Oil, a multi-purpose Hand and Body Cream and a Deluxe Travel Spray.

Body Scrub Soufflé:

Ariana's favorite product in this collection; the Body Scrub Soufflé. Formulated with organic ingredients including Coconut Oil and Shea Butter, this salt-based scrub gently exfoliates skin leaving it silky smooth and ready for the Luxurious Body oil to make your skin glow.

Luxurious Body Oil:

The Luxurious Body Oil is beautifully scented with the addicting God Is a Woman fragrance. Formulated with essential acids to help nourish skin and lock in moisture, this skin-softening must-have will leave skin with an alluring, healthy glow. Apply the body oil after a shower to maximize moisture.

Hand and Body Cream:

Made with hydrating Argan Oil, this quick-absorbing, lightweight, nourishing multi-purpose cream is suitable for the hands and body. The Argan Oil deeply hydrates, moisturizes, and soothes your skin.

Deluxe Travel Spray:

Bring the addicting scent of the God is a Woman fragrance with you wherever you go! The sleek and modern case is perfect for travel and includes 2 x 0.25 oz. Eau de Parfum refills.

THE FRAGRANCE NOTES

Top:

Ambrette & Juicy Pear

Heart:

Orris & Turkish Rose Petals

Dry down:

Madagascar Vanilla & Creamy Cedarwood

PRICING

Luxurious Body Oil 2 fl oz $35.00

Body Scrub Soufflé 6.3 oz $30.00

Hand and Body Cream 1.7 fl oz $12.00

EDP fragrance refillable travel spray (Includes 2 7.5ml sprays) $38.00

All prices are manufacturer's suggested retail prices in US dollars.

ABOUT ARIANA GRANDE

Grammy winning, multi-platinum recording artist and international superstar, Ariana Grande, is the first artist to hold the top three Billboard Hot 100 spots since The Beatles in 1964 with "7 Rings," "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," and "Thank U, Next." In 2020, she became the first and only artist to have 5 singles debut at #1 in the charts history. In 2021, Grande made history as the first artist to simultaneously hold three top 10 spots on Billboard Pop Airplay and Mediabase Top 40 Charts with "positions," "34+34" and "pov." At only 29, she has released six albums which have all gone platinum and has surpassed 98 billion streams globally – she's Spotify's most streamed female artist of the past decade – while rapidly becoming one of the biggest pop stars of our generation with her powerhouse vocals and unmatched presence both on stage and with her fans. In 2022, Grande became the first artist to have four albums with over 4 billion streams each on Spotify. In 2019, Grande embarked on the Sweetener World Tour and performed over 100 shows throughout the year, including headliner sets at Lollapalooza and Coachella - where she was the youngest headliner in the festival's history. In 2021, Grande joined NBC's THE VOICE as a coach and was also featured in the Academy Award nominated film DON'T LOOK UP opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, for Netflix. She will next begin production Jon M. Chu's film adaptation of WICKED, starring as Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba.

ABOUT LUXE BRANDS

LUXE Brands, Inc. is a global, prestige beauty company dedicated to developing world-class beauty brands that inspire consumers around the world. The company's innovative approach to design, marketing, and building-brands with a digital first ethos has earned numerous awards around the world. LUXE Brands was awarded Fragrance of the Year in 2019 on behalf of Cloud by Ariana Grande. The full portfolio includes Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Eau de Juice by Cosmopolitan and a licensing partnership with General Motors on the Hummer brand.

